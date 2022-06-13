ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

Jacob McPherson of Ravenna still chasing professional dirt bike racing dreams

By Record-Courier staff report
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTpRM_0g8tXalE00

Jacob McPherson of Ravenna continues to pursue his goal of becoming a professional dirt bike racer, and is currently ranked third nationally in the Grand National Cross Country YXC2 youth class.

The 13-year-old known in the racing circles by his nickname Meatball is in the middle of a 13-race schedule that takes him to Florida, South Carolina, Georgia and Indiana for events that last 90 minutes and include all types of terrain. His best finish is a first-place effort in Georgia.

McPherson won the 2022 U.S. Sprint Enduro series, which tests racers with separate speed and endurance courses. He posts about his races on his Instagram account at @meatball494.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Ohio shelter caring for puppies left on side of road on sweltering hot day

RAVENNA, Ohio — An Ohio shelter is caring for four puppies that were left on the side of a road on a sweltering hot day. Portage Animal Protective League, which is located in Ravenna, Ohio, said the puppies were found in a carrier near the Sheetz gas station and Ravenna High School. According to shelter officials, the puppies were filthy, hot, thirsty and hungry.
RAVENNA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ravenna, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Ravenna, OH
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Florida, OH
State
South Carolina State
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

Are you in Ohio and craving a good burger? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses, which offer some of the best burgers you can find in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio OVI checkpoints announced for this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Both Solon Police and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office have announced OVI checkpoints for this weekend. The first of the checkpoints will take place tonight, according to Solon Police, on SR-43 between SR-91 and Clearwater Court, from 8:00 p.m. until midnight. Police said the purpose...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

News On Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel

Pam Cook is joined by Justin Chesnic of ODOT to talk about the latest in Stark County traffic construction. Many have waited for a time frame on the beginning of the Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel. Take a listen for news on that project and others. Tune in every Friday at 7:10 to hear from Justin on what’s happening in Stark County.
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racing Dreams#Dirt Bike#Meatball#U S Sprint Enduro
cleveland19.com

Marc’s celebrates Grand Opening of new store in Barberton, OH

On Wednesday, June 15th, shoppers will get their first look inside Barberton’s brand new Marc’s store! Marc’s is moving into the former Kmart building located at 241 Wooster Road North in the Magic City Shopping Center. The 40,000+ square-foot store offers a fresh, new shopping experience that...
BARBERTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Bear chills out on porch in North Jackson

A North Jackson Family got some unexpected entertainment Tuesday night as a bear visited the neighborhood. Jaemi Stamm and her husband Jesse spotted the black bear standing on the porch with its big paws hanging over the railing of a neighbor's home at around 10:30 p.m. The couple's children expressed...
NORTH JACKSON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Firefighter on Leave, Accused of Assault

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton firefighter is on paid administrative leave, charged with breaking into the home of a co-worker and assaulting her. 26-year-old Victoria Carafelli is charged with aggravated burglary for breaking into the victim’s Canton home, going through a window where the two fought, according to the police report.
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland News - Fox 8

AJ Petitti shares some tips for watering in the extreme heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s going to be a scorcher in Northeast Ohio the next couple of days. That means you’ll need to water. AJ Petitti, from Petitti Garden Centers, provided some information about how to do so without burning your plants or lawn. From AJ:. Always...
GARDENING
Cleveland.com

Storms move through Ohio; now here comes the heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A band of thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning brought damaging winds, flooding and power outages to several parts of Ohio, but largely stayed to the south of the Cleveland area. The overnight storms did cause problems for central and western Ohio. Several counties had...
CLEVELAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE estate auction, tractor, mower, tools, guns, household, and misc.

Absolute Online Timed Auction. Internet bidding only, through Proxibid. Auction location is 26943 Sprague Rd., Columbia Station, OH 44028. See full auction catalog and pictures online at www.proxibid.com/rdfarnsworth. Tractor/Mower: IH 2400 Series B gas industrial loader tractor (needs some work); John Deere GT245 Hydro Lawn Tractor w/54” deck; Woods RB72...
COLUMBIA STATION, OH
Channelocity

Most expensive Cleveland neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Cleveland in 2022 is 1,761,000, a 0.06% increase from 2021. This big city has quite a history. "Cleveland began growing rapidly after the completion of the Ohio and Erie Canal in 1832, which connected the Ohio River to the Great Lakes. It further grew as a key manufacturing center during the Civil War, and by 1920 Cleveland was the fifth-largest city in the entire United States."
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | June 13th

Vindicator file photo / June 13, 1981 | Among the Mahoning Valley students participating in the Children's Summer International Village program 41 years ago, were these students who would spend a month in Germany. First row, from left, John Stanier, Liberty; Steve Schuster and Paul Topiek, both of Girard; standing, Leader Barbara Kutsko, Liberty; Erika Hanzely, Poland; Beth Skelton, Canfield; Michele George, Poland, and Jeff Burrows, Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Donut Shops To Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you in the suburbs of Cleveland and thinking of getting donuts at Dunkin'? If you are, stop and turn that car around. Instead, you should consider getting your donuts at one of these local businesses. The donuts at these shops will be much more fresher (not to mention way more delicious).
CLEVELAND, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy