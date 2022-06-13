Jacob McPherson of Ravenna still chasing professional dirt bike racing dreams

Jacob McPherson of Ravenna continues to pursue his goal of becoming a professional dirt bike racer, and is currently ranked third nationally in the Grand National Cross Country YXC2 youth class.

The 13-year-old known in the racing circles by his nickname Meatball is in the middle of a 13-race schedule that takes him to Florida, South Carolina, Georgia and Indiana for events that last 90 minutes and include all types of terrain. His best finish is a first-place effort in Georgia.

McPherson won the 2022 U.S. Sprint Enduro series, which tests racers with separate speed and endurance courses. He posts about his races on his Instagram account at @meatball494.