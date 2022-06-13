ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Targets of Trump’s Ire Take Different Paths in South Carolina

washingtonlatest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. — At a campaign event the weekend before South Carolina’s primary election, Tom Rice, a conservative congressman now on the wrong side of former President Donald J. Trump, offered a confession. “I made my next election a little bit harder than the ones in the...

washingtonlatest.com

abccolumbia.com

Cunningham speaks out just hours after Democratic governor primary win

Charleston, SC (WCIV) — Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham, now the nominee for South Carolina Governor, will face off against republican Governor Henry McMaster who has held the title for the past 6 years. But for Cunningham who beat out four other Democratic candidates, the November Gubernatorial race is not...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Final results should avoid Democratic education race runoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s election board is meeting to finalize primary results for the Superintendent of Education. They should confirm that Democratic Education Superintendent candidate Lisa Ellis avoided a runoff with a 350-vote margin that gave her 50.1% of Tuesday’s vote. The Friday meeting at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Post and Courier

Push from the GOP's right flank defeats SC House incumbents

COLUMBIA — South Carolina legislators losing their re-election bids include a Republican chairwoman and former budget chief pummeled by allegations the GOP-dominated House isn't conservative enough. Education Chairwoman Rita Allison and Rep. Brian White — the chamber's former Ways and Means chairman — were among seven House incumbents ousted...
COLUMBIA, SC
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
wtmj.com

Cunningham is South Carolina Democratic nominee for governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham won the Democratic nomination for governor Tuesday, setting up a November showdown with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster. Cunningham has touted the fact that he is the only Democrat in the state over the past decade to flip a Republican seat in a major race, a win that got him one term in the U.S. House.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Clyburn wins; Maness and Weaver in SC education race runoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness and conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver made the runoff Tuesday for South Carolina’s open state education superintendent seat. The Democratic nominee was still up for grabs in one of the most contentious and attention-grabbing races in Tuesday’s primaries. There were also primaries […]
AGRICULTURE
WABE

After Georgia loss, House runoff gives Trump another chance

Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
abcnews4.com

SC Primary Election candidates object to certification of results; cite 'serious' problems

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of candidates who took part in South Carolina's 2022 Primary Elections are objecting the certification of the results from June 14. Bob Musselwhite, who ran as a Republican candidate for governor, and Lauren Martel, who ran as a Republican candidate for attorney general, both say they have received "complaints from numerous sources on how many very serious problems occurred in the election cycle."
ELECTIONS
Person
Tom Rice
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Katie Arrington
Person
Nancy Mace
uktimenews.com

3 Democratic women run to face US Sen Scott in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (UKTN) — Three women are vying for the Democratic nomination to take on U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who said it would be his last term if re-elected. Scott has no Republican opposition and has raised $44 million for his pursuit of a second full six-year term. His...
COLUMBIA, SC
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Sen. Grassley, Franken campaigns spar over KKK reference

Sen. Chuck Grassley's campaign likened his opponent, Mike Franken, to Nancy Pelosi and tweeted a FOX News link Tuesday that says Franken wants to make Iowa more liberal.The other side: The retired U.S. Navy Admiral Franken responded via Twitter Wednesday with a 1980 newspaper clip from the Sioux City Journal. The tweet has since been deleted.In it, Grassley was named by the Ku Klux Klan as one of 50 congressmen and senators that "deserve White Christian Patriots' support for re-election due to his record," the 42-year-old story said.In an online response, Michaela Sundermann, a spokesperson for Grassley's campaign, called Franken's campaign "disgusting." Franken’s since-deleted tweet via an earlier screenshot of his Twitter feedReality check: Candidates can't always control who support them and we found no evidence that Grassley sought the KKK's support.Grassley "doesn’t have a racist bone in his body," Sundermann said in a statement to Axios Wednesday. He has worked to strengthen hate crime laws, fought inequities in the United State Department of Agriculture loan program for Black farmers and was an early leader in the Voting Rights Act, she said.
IOWA STATE
#Election State#State Of South Carolina#Republicans
wpde.com

LIVE ELECTION 2022 BLOG: Local updates throughout South Carolina

(WPDE) — South Carolina's primary election day is finally here. Polls have officially closed as of 7 p.m. ABC15 has crews across the region to bring you the latest updates. We will be updating this blog throughout the day with major breaking election news, photos, video and more. LIVE...
ELECTIONS
WEKU

Here are the key primary election results from South Carolina

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: South Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada and Maine. In South Carolina, two U.S. House incumbents — Nancy Mace and Tom Rice — were challenged by Republicans who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Trump got a split decision.
ELECTIONS
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News19 WLTX

Recount set for Richland County GOP state house primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A recount hearing has been set for a Richland County State House primary where just four votes separated the candidates. The Richland County Election Commission announced the hearing Friday for the Republican South Carolina House District 70 primary. In Tuesday's race, official results show Kizzie Smalls...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

3 Democratic women seeking party's nomination in South Carolina for U.S. Senate seat

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three women are looking to earn the Democratic nomination in a bid for to represent The Palmetto State in the U.S. Senate. South Carolina Rep. Krystle Matthews, Democratic leader Angela Geter and author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce are competing for the party's nomination on Tuesday. The race remains tight as of Wednesday morning, with results still being tabulated.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

