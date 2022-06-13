ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Prices down, inventory up, but homes selling faster last month in Branch County

By Ken Delaney
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It appears the frantic housing market has cooled a bit, based on the latest report from the Branch County Association of Realtors. The report for May 2022 shows...

