High School Scoreboard & Schedule

Wausau, WI

By Tom King
 4 days ago

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — Here is the Saturday scoreboard & upcoming schedule:. Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, Wis. 7 p.m. #2 Waunakee vs. #3 Divine Savior Holy Angels. 1:30 p.m. #2 Lake Country Lutheran vs. #3 Assumption. Division 3 Semifinals. 4:30 p.m. #1 New Berlin Eisenhower vs. #4 Lakeland....

Rockers Edge Woodchucks

Wausau, WI —(Wausau Woodchucks-WSAU) — After severe weather threatened the area Wednesday night, the Wausau Woodchucks (7-9) and Green Bay Rockers (5-11) faced off in another pitching duel. The Rockers won 1-0. The Woodchucks battled through a long 4th inning, giving up the first run of the game to the Rockers. Jared Burch (Houston Baptist) rallied and held the Rockers to no hits in the top of the 5th, supported by teammate Dwight Allen (Georgia) getting the second out with an electrifying diving catch. The Chucks then started to get some batting momentum from two hits that resulted in two runners on base in scoring positions, although unable to capitalize on the opportunity.
WAUSAU, WI
Storm damage, power outages across Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Winds above 60 MPH caused significant damage in the Wausau area Wednesday morning, and residents should brace themselves for more as the day goes on. The heaviest storm damage occurred on Wausau’s west side and in the Rib Mountain area at around 4 AM, where numerous trees were knocked down and thousands of WPS customers were without power.
WAUSAU, WI
WPS Crews Continue Working in Wausau, Preparing for Round Two Tonight

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wisconsin Public Service crews have been on the ground in Wausau since about 4 AM Wednesday, restoring power to nearly 9,000 customers after an early-morning storm. Spokesperson Matt Cullen says crews have come across extensive damage in the city including downed poles, power lines, and...
WAUSAU, WI
Body found in Wisconsin River

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A body was recovered from the Wisconsin River in Wausau around 9:30pm Tuesday night. The remains matched an eyewitnesses description of a man who jumped into the water along Bridge Street. Police say the person is an African-American male. No name is being released at...
WAUSAU, WI
Boat Stolen in Broad Daylight Near Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Police in Rothschild have arrested a suspect in connection with a boat theft from a private dock in Rothschild, according to WAOW TV. The incident happened near the Domtar Plant along the Wisconsin River. According to the boat’s owner, the suspect paddled up in a canoe at about noon and stole the boat in broad daylight.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
Fire Reignites at Schofield Home

SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Flames reignited early Thursday morning at a Schofield home that also saw a fire on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports that smoke could be seen from miles away as day broke. The fire was contained by 10 AM. The initial fire started in the garage and...
SCHOFIELD, WI
House fire in Schofield

SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Fire crews were on scene of a house fire on Erdman Street in Schofield. It started as a garage fire, reported around 7:30pm. The flames spread to the upper level of a two-story home. Riverside Fire District Captain Dylan Green said it was contained around 10pm.
SCHOFIELD, WI
Wood County Leaders Issue Statement Regarding Viral YouTube Video

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Wood County Board Chairman Lance Pliml has released a statement regarding a video posted to YouTube and other outlets which shows a group of men becoming confrontational after being told to stop filming in the County’s Human Services clinic. “I wanted to clarify...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Wausau Finance Committee Puts Additional Filter Orders on Hold

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Finance Committee is not opening up the checkbook to order additional filters from ZeroWater just yet. The committee instructed the Water Utility to first distribute the 2,000 or so filters that remain on hand before they consider spending any additional ARPA funds on the filters, which can cost up to $12 apiece.
WAUSAU, WI

