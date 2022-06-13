Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

The fall of the Roman empire is the story of an entity that got too big for itself, became too big to manage, and after it was invaded then the empire eventually crumbled. Yesterday, shock waves hit the sports entertainment world when the Wall Street Journal published a story that the WWE Board of Directors were investigating claims that the owner, Vince McMahon agreed to pay a former employee $3 million in January to stay quiet after an affair he had with her last year. The story detailed that an alleged friend of the former employee had sent an e mail to board members to inform them of not only the payoff, but that Head of Talent relations, John Laurinaitis was also involved with the employee before her departure from the company earlier this year. Supposedly, the investigation, which started in April, already under covered other non-disclosure agreements with former female employees in the past that were paid to stay quiet about activities with McMahon.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO