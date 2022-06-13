ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Taya Valkyrie Comments on Possible Run in AEW

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaya Valkyrie discussed the possibilities of a future AEW run during an interview on the WrestleTalk Podcast. After being released by WWE, she now works for Impact Wrestling. John Morrison, her husband, has...

www.pwmania.com

Wrestling World

Raw: AJ Styles left everyone speechless

REY MYSTERIO VS VEER MAHAAN. Another match that's to be considered useless since the result is not obvious. Victory for Veer Mahaan's Cervical Clutch. WINNER: VEER MAHAAN We arrive at the Highlight of the evening, that is Theory and Bobby Lashley who compete... in a match of poses to flex...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Has Reportedly Been Released By WWE

Sasha Banks has been released by WWE, according to Wrestling Inc.’s own Raj Giri. According to Raj, it’s unknown at this point if Banks requested the release or if the decision came from WWE. As noted earlier, Banks underwent PRK eye surgery earlier this week, and several images...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Seemingly Reacts To Vince McMahon Allegations

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis Bennett has seemingly reacted to the news of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon’s alleged secret $3 million settlement agreement with a departing employee. While Maria’s first tweet didn’t mention McMahon or WWE, she posted a rebuttal to a fan who accused her of...
WWE
PWMania

“Cowboy” Bob Orton Addresses His Son Randy’s Injury

Randy Orton could miss the remainder of the year due to a legitimate injury. WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton discussed his son’s injury in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com. “He’s got a little bit of a back problem. I think he’ll take care...
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Comments On Allegations Made Against Vince McMahon

What does Booker T think of the allegations made against Vince McMahon?. On his Hall Of Fame podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend sounded off on the story making the rounds regarding the WWE Chairman reportedly spending $3 million in a hush pact over an alleged affair. Featured...
WWE
PWMania

Stephanie McMahon Issues Message to WWE Staff Following Today’s Announcement

Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s new Interim CEO and Chairwoman, delivered a statement to staff today, announcing her return to work while her father, Vince McMahon, steps down as Chairman & CEO while the Board of Directors investigates him and WWE Talent Relations Senior Vice President John Laurinaitis. Stephanie sent the...
WWE
PWMania

Randy Orton Reportedly Injured, Latest News on His WWE Status and Future

WWE officials are said to be concerned about veteran Superstar Randy Orton’s future. Orton and Riddle haven’t appeared on WWE TV since losing the Title Unification match to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on SmackDown Live on May 20. After the match, The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” according to Riddle, who added that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos on May 23 RAW.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch the Moment WWE's Rhea Ripley Knocked Teeth Loose With her Knee

Rhea Ripley will be the next challenger to Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship, and she will get her shot to take that Title at next month's Money in the Bank. She earned that shot at the Title by taking part and winning a Fatal 4Way match on the previous episode of Monday Night Raw, and during the match, which also included Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Doudrop, Ripley evidently ended up getting her tooth knocked loose. She revealed the wire in her teeth and a trip to the dentist on social media, and it turns out that it was actually her own knee that knocked her tooth loose.
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on The Usos' future

One of the most important stable currently in circulation on the WWE rings, if not the most important of all, is certainly the Bloodline, a team formed by the undisputed WWE and Universal champion of both Raw and Smackdown roster, Roman Reigns, the cousins, The Usos, couple champions of Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night Raw and their personal manager/advisor, Paul Heyman.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bray Wyatt Shares Never-Seen-Before Backstage Photo Of Roman Reigns And Wyatt Family

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) recently stumbled upon a backstage photo of himself as The Fiend standing alongside the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) and Erick Rowan. In the background, Roman Reigns can be seen hilariously photobombing the former Wyatt Family. Wyatt was nice enough to share the never-seen-before photo via...
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Vince McMahon Appearing on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Vince McMahon will make an appearance on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Mr. McMahon will appear on tonight’s SmackDown broadcast, which will be aired live from the Target Center in Minneapolis. Interestingly, they used the “Mr. McMahon” name for the appearance, which usually separates Vince’s character from the...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Possibly Out Of Action For The Rest Of 2022

They say that wrestling isn’t ballet as injuries do happen from time to time. Randy Orton has been off TV since May 20th and it looks like the former WWE Champion has been sidelined. Fightful Select is reporting that Randy Orton has been dealing with a back injury for...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sonya Deville Set To Open Donut Shop With WWE NXT Star

Sonya Deville has become a staple in the women’s division of WWE television in the last few years, whether it is in the ring or as an on-screen authority figure. However, her next move may see her satiating fans’ appetites in another way. In a recent interview with...
WWE
PWMania

Sasha Banks Successfully Undergoes Surgery This Week

Sasha Banks recently had eye surgery while on an indefinite suspension from WWE. On Tuesday, Dr. Newsom of Newsome Eye in Tampa Bay, Florida, revealed how Banks underwent PRK (Photorefractive Keratectomy) surgery with him. PRK surgery is a suitable option to Lasik for people who participate in high-impact sports. “We...
WWE
PWMania

William Regal Says He “Would Have Died in 1999” and Owes Vince McMahon His Life

William Regal was asked whether he had any Vince McMahon stories on his Gentleman Villain podcast, and this was his response. “People would think I would have all kinds of stuff, but I don’t. There’s going to be people who don’t like my answer right now. I have nothing but a great relationship. Doesn’t matter what’s happened recently. I’ve always known he’s my boss, so I’ve never got too friendly with him because I knew, and which had happened, and it still doesn’t change my view of him, that one day, he may want to fire me. I’ve had an incredible, always polite, great, working relationship with him. I’ve been very easy to work with as far as not bothering like, ‘What do you want?, yes, thank you’, and I went on. That was my attitude by the time I got to the WWE. I was very happy. As far as being a top star, a lot of people say things about me, ‘You should have been this or should have been that.’ I was very happy because I’d nearly lost my family because of my stupidity in 1997 and 1998. I was very happy working 160-180 days a year, going on, and spending time at home with my children and my wife and not being away all the time because I’ve known a lot of my friends who have ended up very rich and very miserable, or losing all the families, and in many cases died, and I didn’t want that.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Former WWE star takes a shot at Batista

Batista has been one of the most popular wrestlers among fans in the modern era, thanks to his overwhelming strength and unmistakable charisma. In addition to being a six-time world champion, Dave has won the World Tag Team Championship three times and the WWE Tag Team Championship once alongside Rey Mysterio.
WWE
SB Nation

Chris Jericho is in a hair vs. hair match, and we need him bald

We are on the precipice of something very special: Bald Chris Jericho. On Wednesday night the AEW star is putting his luscious locks on the line in a “hair vs. hair” match against Ortiz, culminating a feud between the two, and ensuring we’ll see at least one long-haired wrestler lose their hair before the end of the night.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Returns, Updated Forbidden Door Card – New Title Match Added

At the forthcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title will be defended. IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay defeated AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood in singles action on this week’s Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite. After a tense back-and-forth match, Ospreay, who is also the RevPro British Heavyweight Champion and the Warrior Wrestling Champion, finished Harwood with the Hidden Blade.
WWE

