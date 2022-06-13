ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Gives High Praise to AEW’s Jade Cargill

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his latest Hall Of Fame episode, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The former WWE World Champion said if there’s one wrestler he’d like to create a company around, it’s the AEW TBS Champion. “If I’m trying...

www.pwmania.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
WWE

