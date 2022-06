The NBA Finals could end Thursday if the Golden State Warriors can get another win at TD Garden in Boston against the Celtics. Golden State has struggled to close out series on the road this postseason. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Warriors are 0-3 this season when they have a chance to end a series away from Chase Center in San Francisco. The Celtics have the opposite experience, with a 3-0 record in elimination games this postseason.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO