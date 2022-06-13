Strong/Severe Morning Thunderstorms Tuesday

A cluster of showers and storms slide in early Tuesday morning, some of which could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Howard, Anne Arundel, Queen Anne, and southwest Baltimore county under a slight (2/5 level) risk, with the rest of our area under a marginal (1/5 level) risk as damaging wind gusts, hail, and even an isolated tornado are possible. The stretch of heat and humidity lingers this week! The next best chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms will be on Thursday. The weekend will feel less humid thanks to an elevated northwest breeze.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Juneteenth Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.