Darlington County, SC

Heat Advisory issued for Central Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Inland Georgetown by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 744 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holly Hill, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Moncks Corner, Saint George, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen, Harleyville, Bonneau, Reevesville, Smoaks, Cross, Northern Lake Moultrie, Old Santee Canal State Park, Eastern Lake Marion, Canadys and Pinopolis. This warning includes the following interstates: I-26 between mile markers 171 and 194. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 68 and 85. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darlington, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Darlington; Florence; Marion; Williamsburg The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Florence County in northeastern South Carolina Southeastern Darlington County in northeastern South Carolina West central Marion County in northeastern South Carolina North central Williamsburg County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 641 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Timmonsville, or 10 miles southwest of Darlington, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Florence, Lake City, Timmonsville, Pamplico, Quinby, Mars Bluff, Cartersville, Florence Darlington Technical College Main Campus, Hebron, New Hope, Sardis, Hyman, Effingham, Francis Marion University, Friendfield, Claussen, Evergreen, Scranton, Coward and Olanta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Kershaw; Lancaster; Laurens; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Oconee; Pickens; Richland; Saluda; Spartanburg; Sumter; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 377 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW LANCASTER LAURENS LEE LEXINGTON MCCORMICK NEWBERRY OCONEE PICKENS RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG SUMTER UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC

