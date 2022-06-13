ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Bladen, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darlington, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Darlington; Florence; Marion; Williamsburg The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Florence County in northeastern South Carolina Southeastern Darlington County in northeastern South Carolina West central Marion County in northeastern South Carolina North central Williamsburg County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 641 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Timmonsville, or 10 miles southwest of Darlington, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Florence, Lake City, Timmonsville, Pamplico, Quinby, Mars Bluff, Cartersville, Florence Darlington Technical College Main Campus, Hebron, New Hope, Sardis, Hyman, Effingham, Francis Marion University, Friendfield, Claussen, Evergreen, Scranton, Coward and Olanta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 12:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne; Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wayne County in central North Carolina Southern Wilson County in central North Carolina * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fremont, or 17 miles north of Goldsboro, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wilson, Fremont, Lucama, Stantonsburg, Black Creek, Pikeville, Saratoga, Eureka and Nahunta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Kershaw; Lancaster; Laurens; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Oconee; Pickens; Richland; Saluda; Spartanburg; Sumter; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 377 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW LANCASTER LAURENS LEE LEXINGTON MCCORMICK NEWBERRY OCONEE PICKENS RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG SUMTER UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy