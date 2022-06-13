ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Police look to public to help de-pop reckless wheelie-poppers

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — While crime-fighting drones won’t be taking flight in the foreseeable future to swoop down upon rogue rec vehicles, New Bedford Police are looking for eyes on the ground to curb their reckless, wheelie-popping ways.

Operation Safe Streets has been set in place to curtail situations such as occurred last August when police received multiple calls on 15 to 25 ATVs, quads and motor bikes “performing reckless tricks, disregarding traffic signs, failing to stay within their lane of travel, and endangering other motorists.”

Two injuries were reported when a legally operated moped was sideswiped by one of the caravan of purposefully reckless drivers.

Councilor Naomi Carney said during a recent board meeting she personally had run across a pack of the reckless rec-vehicle drivers.

Property Transfers:Two New Bedford condos' sale prices illustrate huge jump in market

She said she and her son had attempted to track 15 or so of these masked, scofflaw riders, “popping wheelies” up Hawthorn Street and then side streets. They had to give up when they went down a one-way. “They were really racing down and creating havoc, some on the sidewalk,” she said.

Now that the weather is nice, the not-so-nice drivers’ return to the streets has begun already.

“We’ve seen some activity,” said Lt. Scott Carola, NBPD public information officer. Though he couldn’t recall any accidents within the last couple of weeks, “We know they’re out there.”

Police are asking residents to report information on the erratic drivers — not just sightings but where the vehicles are being stored and who’s doing the driving.

Anonymity can be maintained by using the tip line at 508-99-CRIME or through anonymous email on the police website. “We can assure their anonymity,” Carola said.

Who's coming, who's not:Trader Joe's, Cheesecake Factory, Shake Shack and more — will they come to New Bedford?

City councilors have discussed employing drones to spot and track the scofflaws, but Chief Paul Oliveira has said issues with their use in law enforcement are still being addressed. He told councilors recently that their use was currently being researched through the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, made up of 30 local police departments.

But, for now, a little old-fashioned observation on residents’ part can help.

Carola said, “We’re trying to find ways to deal with this issue without engaging any riders in a dangerous pursuit. That’s why it’s good for us to know who the operators are, where the bikes are being stored, where they’re being fueled, and any other information that can help us bring forth charges or perhaps seize recreational vehicles when they’re not being used.”

He said, “Many of those riders have already demonstrated that they have no regard for the safety of the streets so we have no doubt that many of them would engage us in a pursuit. That would just multiply the degree of their recklessness.”

But there’s more than one way to de-pop a wheelie.

“There’s more than one way to deal with an issue,” Carola said, “and we have some ideas. It’s going to take information from the public. If they can identify riders that are posted in videos, if they can let us know where the vehicles are being stored, where they’re being fueled, that will be a help.”

He added, “All the intelligence that we get we’re hoping will be actionable.”

