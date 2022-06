Notably, seems that Binance has been prepared for the investigation. The exchange has spent tens of millions of dollars hiring the best cyber forensics team in the world. Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, has said that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been “asking questions” about BNB, the native token of the exchange. As we have reported earlier this month, the regulator is now investigating if BNB was security at its initial coin offering in July 2017. Binance has not yet been subpoenaed but is constantly in contact with the authorities regarding the case.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO