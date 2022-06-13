ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peek Inside Truly Whimiscal One-of-a-Kind Eliot Home for Sale on Sturgeon Creek

By Lori Voornas
 4 days ago
If you are looking for a big house, with tons of privacy, and a crazy unique look - this house is for you!. This home, which sometimes looks like it's melting, and other times looks like a forest mushroom, sits on Sturgeon Creek. It's surrounded...

