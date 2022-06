The Frontier at the Fort Andross Mill building in Brunswick will have a new restaurant and partner. I love The Frontier. It's a mix of art, music, film, and my favorite food. I've even performed at the little theater in a terrifying storytelling event. The event wasn't terrifying, I was just really nervous. The Frontier has a cafe, a 120-seat restaurant, an art gallery, and that 62-seat movie theater and performance space all tucked inside the incredibly cool Fort Andross Mill. The mill was built in 1809. In the 80's they renovated it for offices and studios.

BRUNSWICK, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO