BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has increased its reward in the case of a house fire that has been recognized as an arson case. Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace said in a Facebook post the reward has been increased from $5,000 to $5,500. They are asking for help with details on […]

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO