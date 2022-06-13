ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Britain urges EU to change post-Brexit trade rules with Northern Ireland

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5ECf_0g8tLK7W00
A road sign at a roundabout on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland with directions to Belfast and Dublin is seen in Carrickcarnan, Ireland, May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss told the European Union's Maros Sefcovic on Monday the bloc must be willing to change post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, repeating that London wanted a "negotiated solution".

"Spoke to (European Commission) Vice President Maros Sefcovic to discuss the legislation we are announcing today to fix the problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol and restore political stability," Truss said on Twitter.

"Our preference is a negotiated solution, but EU must be willing to change the Protocol itself."

The EU side criticised London's moves to dismantle the so-called Northern Irish protocol.

"Unilateral action is damaging to mutual trust & a formula for uncertainty," Sefcovic said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

WTO in overtime push for trade accords, India defiant

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Wednesday extended negotiations on food, fisheries and vaccines by an additional day amid growing doubts it could find consensus on any change to global trade rules, crippled by India's refusal to compromise. During the WTO's ministerial conference this week, its...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Reuters

Russian region says Lithuania will curb imports, exports by rail

June 17 (Reuters) - Lithuania has told the Russian region of Kaliningrad that it will block the import and export of a large number of goods by rail because of Western sanctions, the regional governor said on Friday. The region - home to the Russian Baltic Fleet and a deployment...
EUROPE
NBC News

Those pushing Ukraine to concede territory need to listen to Putin’s recent words

Even as Russia’s short-term designs for a “victory” in its invasion of Ukraine grow ever more modest amid its military failures, Russian President Vladimir Putin is comparing himself to Peter the Great. The tsar was behind empire-building feats in the 17th and 18th centuries that for the first time made Russia that era’s dominant imperial power in Eastern Europe. He founded Russia’s navy and expanded into the territory of the present-day Baltic states and Sea of Azov while battling Sweden and Turkey.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ireland#Britain#Uk#British#The European Union#European Commission#Northern Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Reuters

U.S. awaits 'constructive' response from Tehran on nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it awaits a constructive response from Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal without "extraneous" issues, a possible reference to Iran's demand its Revolutionary Guards be dropped from a U.S. terrorism list. "We await a constructive response from the...
POTUS
Reuters

Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
POTUS
Reuters

Ancient DNA solves mystery over origin of medieval Black Death

June 15 (Reuters) - Ancient DNA from bubonic plague victims buried in cemeteries on the old Silk Road trade route in Central Asia has helped solve an enduring mystery, pinpointing an area in northern Kyrgyzstan as the launching point for the Black Death that killed tens of millions of people in the mid-14th century.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy