ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanute, KS

CPL - Birds of Prey

chanute.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresented by Pittsburg State University, come see these powerful hunters...

www.chanute.org

Comments / 0

Related
flyfishings.art

America's Best Joplin Missouri

America's Best Joplin Missouri. Jan 19 2006 02:34 pm. Vision plan membership is required and exam* fee is included in offer. Just paid for them out of pocket and left. Book joplin missouri hotels today! See reviews, photos, directions, phone numbers and more for americas best value locations in joplin, mo.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Fair Season set to return to Kansas

Will Morris from the K-State Research and Extension District stopped by the KOAM studio to talk to Tawnya Bach about the return of county fair season in Kansas. Four counties have fairs coming up – Crawford, Labette, Montgomery, and Wilson – and all have a variety of classes for entry. If you’d like more information about any of these four county fairs, we’ve provided links to each.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man drowned using pool toy at Grand Falls

NEWTON COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 5p.m. Tuesday at Grand Falls. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 35-year-old Standley Luke of Carterville used a pool toy in an attempt to go over Shoal Creek Grand Falls on the southwest side of Joplin. Luke...
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Kansas State Parks Vehicle Permits Available At Coffeyville's Pubic Library For Free

The Coffeyville Public Library is set to participate in the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Library Program. You can go to the Coffeyville Public Library and ask to check out a Kansas State Parks Vehicle Permit. The clerk at the library will issue you a vehicle permit valid for one day to be used at any Kansas State Park. Display the permit on the windshield and there is no need to return the permit, just dispose of it properly.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Chanute, KS
City
Pittsburg, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body found in Grand Lake, MoDot wants public input for Joplin project, and Joplin library celebrates 120 years

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority say they may have recovered the body of a missing man in Grand Lake. Around 8:00pm GRDA police officers received a call from boaters who said they spotted a body in the water. Officers arrived about a mile north of Pensacola Dam along Langley Bluff. Police say the clothing on the body matched the description of Troy Young of Bixby, Oklahoma, who was last seen leaving Cedar Port Marina on May 28th. Authorities say official identification will come from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner. Watch for the latest information here.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Drowning victim identified, and Oklahoma lawmakers fail to reach a tax cut deal

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities in Joplin release the identity of the man who drowned in Grand Falls this week. The man is identified as 35-year-old Standley Luke of Carterville, Missouri. Authorities say on Tuesday Luke tried to go over the falls with a pool toy, hit a rock and drowned. Search crews from several local departments had been looking for...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Man riding pool toy drowns in Jasper County, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A man riding a pool toy drowned in Shoal Creek in Joplin, Mo. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Stanley Luhk, 35, from Carterville, Mo. An online report states Luhk attempted to go over Joplin’s Grand Falls in a pool toy, struck a...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpl#Cpl Birds Of Prey
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup burns at the pumps at Airport Drive Harps

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Just before 2 p.m. Monday, reports of a vehicle fire at Harps in Airport Drive alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire responded. On arrival firefighters report the pickup was fully engulfed sitting at the pumps. Chief Perkins of Carl Junction Fire reminds the Emergency Shut Off stops a fire from spreading below...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Death investigation underway, body found in Gunn Park

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – Authorities are investigating after a person is found dead in the woods at Gunn Park in Fort Scott, Kansas. According to the Police Department, the report came in this morning about a possible deceased person in that location. Around 10:45 am, first responders from the Fort Scott Police and Fire Departments, Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS responded.
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Bo Co Jail Inmates Moved to Other Counties

Bourbon County Jail inmates are being sent to other counties, according to the Bourbon County Law Enforcement Center Administrator. “The Bourbon County Jail will be farming out most, if not all, of their inmates to other counties in southeast Kansas,” said Major Bobby Reed in an email with the daily reports sent to news entities. “The facility is doing this because of staffing shortages.”
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
koamnewsnow.com

Parsons Police Officers arrest man for felony level criminal damage

PARSONS, Kan. – A domestic incident ended with up to $25,000 in property damage, Parsons Police Officers say. During the early hours of June 15, a concerned citizen called police dispatch to alert them of a domestic fight taking place in the 1700 block of Stevens. The caller told...
PARSONS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

All wanted on meth-related charges in Cherokee County, Kan.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Occasionally Sheriff David Groves calls it ‘Fugitive Friday’ with a list of those wanted and their outstanding warrants. Today seven are wanted on Meth-Related charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyer. You may remain anonymous: 📞 call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information. Stay with Joplin News First on...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Driver ejected and pinned as vehicle overturns in crash near Peace Church Cemetery

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Late Saturday night reports of a single vehicle rollover crash near 3000 bl N Peace Church alerted Jasper County E911. Carl Junction Fire Protection District, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Google Maps screenshot of crash location, near 3000 bl S Peace Church Road. Upon arrival a 2006 Chevy HHR had rolled where the...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

Traffic Violation Leads to Arrests

A traffic violation led to the arrest of a Nowata, Oklahoma couple on Tuesday. On the morning of June 14th, an officer with the Caney Police Department stopped a vehicle for an unspecified traffic violation. Upon speaking with the driver, 32-year-old Kathi Bever of Nowata, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.
NOWATA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy