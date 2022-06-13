ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

STPSO investigates shooting in Mandeville area Sunday night

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident which occurred Sunday (June 12) night in...

brproud.com

TPSO search for missing Hammond woman

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A 22-year-old woman is missing from Hammond. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on the whereabouts of Mia Magee. Magee is 22 years old and was last seen talking to a relative on June 14. She is 5’6” and could be driving a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra. She was reported missing on June 15.
HAMMOND, LA
Nationwide Report

56-year-old Kenneth White dead after a single-car crash in Slidell (Slidell, LA)

56-year-old Kenneth White dead after a single-car crash in Slidell (Slidell, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old Kenneth White, of Pearlington, Mississippi as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on June 15 in St. Tammany Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on I-10, 2 miles east of Interstate 59 [...]
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Bogalusa police arrest 3 after robbery attempt escalates into a murder

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating after a robbery turned into a murder Wednesday morning. According to police, Freddie McGowan, 46, of Bogalusa, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Travis Davis, 50. Police were called to an apartment on Second Avenue around 7...
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Two wounded in Metairie gasoline station shooting; one in critical condition

Two people were wounded by gunfire, one critically, at North Causeway Boulevard and West Napoleon Avenue in Metairie on Wednesday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to a gasoline station at the intersection and learned one person was shot during an argument. The victim was reported in critical condition, and the suspect is in custody, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Shooting at Metairie gas station

Gunfire rang out Wednesday evening at a gas station in Metairie. JPSO confirms one victim suffered critical injuries in the shooting. Captain Jason Rivarde says they also made an apprehension.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

24 gunshots fired in Crowder Boulevard convenience store killing, New Orleans police say

Bail was set at a half-million dollars Thursday for a New Orleans murder suspect accused of gunning down a man at a Crowder Boulevard convenience store. Police said they found 24 spent 9mm bullet casings at the scene, and surveillance video from the business recorded the shooting from beginning to end. The Crowder Center Gas Station, 5769 Crowder, was full of customers, including children, at the time of the May 15 killing, police wrote in court documents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Body found in Florida tied to Lacombe homicide

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people on murder charges after a body found in Florida is determined to be that of a man killed in Lacombe earlier this week. On Tuesday (June 14) detectives with the Santa Rosa County (Florida) Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit recovered...
LACOMBE, LA
NOLA.com

Two men found shot in Mandeville home were New Orleans firefighters

Two men found suffering from gunshot wounds at a home in Mandeville Sunday were both New Orleans firefighters, according to family members and public records. One of the men, who died from his injuries, was identified by the St. Tammany Parish coroner as 29-year-old Alec Mulvihill. The second man, who is hospitalized, was 25-year-old Kyle Webber, according to family members.
MANDEVILLE, LA
an17.com

Sheriff's Office "dropped the ball;" turns file over to District Attorney

HAMMOND---Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports that as of June 15, 2022, the case involving allegations against 46-year-old John Barnes of Ponchatoula, LA, has been turned over to the District Attorney’s Office. This decision was made after the investigation revealed many layers and complexities surrounding the case, including statutory...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Driver Killed in Late Night Crash on I-10 Near I-59

Unrestrained Driver Killed in Crash on I-10 Near I-59 Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 16, 2022, that shortly after 11:00 p.m. on June 15, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10, approximately 2 miles east of Interstate 59, in St. Tammany Parish. Kenneth White, 56, of Pearlington, Mississippi, was killed in the crash. The crash occurred while White was driving westbound on Interstate 10 in a 2004 Ford Explorer, according to the preliminary investigation. The Explorer went off the road to the right for reasons that are still being investigated. After leaving the road, the Explorer began to overturn several times before colliding with a tree. White was kicked off the Explorer.
LOUISIANA STATE

