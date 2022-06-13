STPSO investigates shooting in Mandeville area Sunday night

Unrestrained Driver Killed in Crash on I-10 Near I-59 Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 16, 2022, that shortly after 11:00 p.m. on June 15, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10, approximately 2 miles east of Interstate 59, in St. Tammany Parish. Kenneth White, 56, of Pearlington, Mississippi, was killed in the crash. The crash occurred while White was driving westbound on Interstate 10 in a 2004 Ford Explorer, according to the preliminary investigation. The Explorer went off the road to the right for reasons that are still being investigated. After leaving the road, the Explorer began to overturn several times before colliding with a tree. White was kicked off the Explorer.

