Lexington, KY

Initiative seeks to help solve Kentucky homicide cases

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is partnering with the Lexington Police Department on an initiative that aims to help solve some homicide cases in central Kentucky, officials said.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has committed $10,000 over the next three months to unsolved homicides from 2022 in Lexington, police detective Anthony Delimpo said in a statement.

Any tip that leads to an arrest and closure of a 2022 homicide case will receive $2,500, the statement said.

“We hope this increase in reward money will encourage those with information to come forward and help provide closure to the victims and their families,” said Katina May, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Board Chair.

