West Virginia launches statewide waterfall trail

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia tourism officials have launched a statewide Waterfall Trail.

There are 29 waterfalls featured, including some of the best-known in the state, such as Blackwater and Sandstone, and some lesser known cascades, like Finn’s in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and Drawdy in Boone County, tourism officials said.

“Breathtaking waterfalls are everywhere in our 1.5 million acres of parks and public lands, making this trail a must-experience activity for adventure-seekers this summer,” West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said in a statement announcing the trail.

She said the trail is debuting at a time when research shows that an increasing number of travelers are looking for outdoor recreation opportunities.

Digital passports will offer rewards to people who check in at multiple sites.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

