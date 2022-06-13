Lafayette Senior Advisory Board Meeting

The City of Lafayette joins the federal and state governments in commemorating Juneteenth as an official holiday. This year, the City will observe Juneteenth on Monday, June 20. We celebrate Juneteenth not only as an end to slavery, but also as a day that represents freedom, hope, and joy. Please...
The Lafayette Fire Chief, in coordination with the City Administrator, has authorized the implementation of Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for all areas within Lafayette city limits effective June 17, 2022. These fire restrictions are being implemented due to low moisture conditions, the forecast for high temperatures, and increased fire danger.
An amendment to the permanent water conservation ordinance has been enacted limiting outdoor irrigation to a maximum of three days a week per water customer. Residents may choose which three days to irrigate, and are allowed to continue hand-watering trees and shrubs. Regional water concerns. Colorado is experiencing concerning regional...
Residents are encouraged to safely enjoy the Chamber of Commerce’s Independence Day Fun & Fireworks event on July 2 at Waneka Lake Park. This community celebration will run from 4-10pm and feature food, a beer garden, kids’ activities, music, and a firework show at dusk. The Lafayette Fire Department reviews all professional firework permits and will evaluate circumstances should conditions preclude a safe display.
Comments / 0