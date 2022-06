A dizzyingly fast roller coaster ride over the last three weeks had Humboldt County Planning and Building Director John Ford resigning on May 25, the Fort Bragg City Council announcing he had accepted the job of City Manager on the same day, then yesterday afternoon, the Fort Bragg City Council announced that Ford had asked to be released from his contract, and, finally, in the late evening yesterday, Ford admitted to the Humboldt County Planning Commissioners that he intended to stay on in his current position at the Planning Department.

