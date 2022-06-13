ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

S.Korean shares post worst day in nearly two years on inflation shocks

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* KOSPI falls 3.5%, biggest fall in 22 months

* Korean won weakens more than 1% against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield hits over 8-year high

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Monday fell 3.5%, marking their biggest fall in 22 months, on intensified inflation fears after U.S. CPI data. The country’s currency and treasury bonds also slumped.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 91.36 points, or 3.52%, at 2,504.51. The index fell by the most since Aug. 20, 2020 to its lowest close since Nov. 13, 2021.

** U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of food soared, leading to the largest annual increase in nearly 40-1/2 years, suggesting that the Federal Reserve could continue with its 50-basis-point interest rate hikes through September to combat inflation.

** Weak consumer sentiment in the United States and a surge in gasoline prices added pressure on the stock market, said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Seo Sang-young, who expected the market to stabilise only after the U.S. monetary policy meeting scheduled later the week.

** South Korea’s foreign exchange authority intervened in the currency market with a verbal warning on Monday, while the finance ministry said it would buy back more treasury bonds than planned to stabilise the bond market.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 2.66% and peer SK Hynix dropped 4.35%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 2.35%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 495.1 billion won ($385.23 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,284.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.18% lower than its previous close, after hitting a session low of 1288.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,284.1 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,283.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.57 points to 104.37 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 19.0 basis points to 3.465%, after hitting a 10-year high of 3.527%. The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 13.3 basis points to 3.628%, after touching a more than eight-year high of 3.705%.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Treasury Bonds#Gas Prices#Treasury Department#Kospi#South Korean#The Federal Reserve#Mirae Asset Securities
Reuters

WTO in overtime push for trade accords, India defiant

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Wednesday extended negotiations on food, fisheries and vaccines by an additional day amid growing doubts it could find consensus on any change to global trade rules, crippled by India's refusal to compromise. During the WTO's ministerial conference this week, its...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Reuters

U.S. awaits 'constructive' response from Tehran on nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it awaits a constructive response from Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal without "extraneous" issues, a possible reference to Iran's demand its Revolutionary Guards be dropped from a U.S. terrorism list. "We await a constructive response from the...
POTUS
Reuters

Ancient DNA solves mystery over origin of medieval Black Death

June 15 (Reuters) - Ancient DNA from bubonic plague victims buried in cemeteries on the old Silk Road trade route in Central Asia has helped solve an enduring mystery, pinpointing an area in northern Kyrgyzstan as the launching point for the Black Death that killed tens of millions of people in the mid-14th century.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise after Fed lifts rates by 75 bps

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday in volatile trade and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation. Investors seemed relieved that the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan's Kanda reappointed as top FX diplomat amid markets jitters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has reappointed Masato Kanda as vice finance minister for international affairs, the country’s top currency diplomat, as part of a mid-year personnel reshuffle, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. The government wants to stabilise financial markets as the yen hits 24-year lows - beyond 135...
ASIA
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy