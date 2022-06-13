S.Korean shares post worst day in nearly two years on inflation shocks

* KOSPI falls 3.5%, biggest fall in 22 months

* Korean won weakens more than 1% against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield hits over 8-year high

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Monday fell 3.5%, marking their biggest fall in 22 months, on intensified inflation fears after U.S. CPI data. The country’s currency and treasury bonds also slumped.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 91.36 points, or 3.52%, at 2,504.51. The index fell by the most since Aug. 20, 2020 to its lowest close since Nov. 13, 2021.

** U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of food soared, leading to the largest annual increase in nearly 40-1/2 years, suggesting that the Federal Reserve could continue with its 50-basis-point interest rate hikes through September to combat inflation.

** Weak consumer sentiment in the United States and a surge in gasoline prices added pressure on the stock market, said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Seo Sang-young, who expected the market to stabilise only after the U.S. monetary policy meeting scheduled later the week.

** South Korea’s foreign exchange authority intervened in the currency market with a verbal warning on Monday, while the finance ministry said it would buy back more treasury bonds than planned to stabilise the bond market.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 2.66% and peer SK Hynix dropped 4.35%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 2.35%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 495.1 billion won ($385.23 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,284.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.18% lower than its previous close, after hitting a session low of 1288.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,284.1 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,283.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.57 points to 104.37 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 19.0 basis points to 3.465%, after hitting a 10-year high of 3.527%. The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 13.3 basis points to 3.628%, after touching a more than eight-year high of 3.705%.