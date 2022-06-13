ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

London stocks hit more than three-week low on UK slowdown fears

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.9%, FTSE 250 off 1.3%

June 13 (Reuters) - UK shares fell to their lowest level in more than three weeks on Monday after data showed Britain’s economy unexpectedly shrank in April, adding to worries about a slowdown in growth ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dipped 0.9% and the domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 1.3%, touching their lowest levels since May 19.

Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% from March, while over the three months to April, GDP was up by 0.2%, slowing sharply from growth of 0.8% in the three months to March, official data showed.

Economists polled by Reuters had on average forecast that the British economy would grow by 0.1% in April from March and by 0.4% in the February-April period.

The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25% as it battles red-hot inflation. If the BoE opts for a bigger hike, it will stoke recession fears.

Oil majors BP Plc and Shell Plc slipped 2% and 2.4% respectively, while industrial miners shed 1.5%, as commodity prices slid on concerns around demand due to a rise in China’s COVID-19 cases and sluggish global economic growth. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise after Fed lifts rates by 75 bps

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday in volatile trade and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation. Investors seemed relieved that the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Bp Plc#Gross Domestic Product#Interest Rates#Uk#European#Ftse#British#The Bank Of England#Boe#Shell Plc
Reuters

Japan's Kanda reappointed as top FX diplomat amid markets jitters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has reappointed Masato Kanda as vice finance minister for international affairs, the country’s top currency diplomat, as part of a mid-year personnel reshuffle, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. The government wants to stabilise financial markets as the yen hits 24-year lows - beyond 135...
ASIA
Reuters

Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

WTO in overtime push for trade accords, India defiant

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Wednesday extended negotiations on food, fisheries and vaccines by an additional day amid growing doubts it could find consensus on any change to global trade rules, crippled by India's refusal to compromise. During the WTO's ministerial conference this week, its...
ECONOMY
Reuters

BOJ to maintain ultra-low rates, sound warning over weak yen

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Friday and stress its resolve to support a fragile economy with massive stimulus, a move that may spark a renewed yen fall by highlighting a policy divergence with the rest of the world. While a modest,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

More people are avoiding the news, and trusting it less, report says

June 14 (Reuters) - A growing number of people are selectively avoiding important news stories such as the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the cost-of-living crisis, according to a report released on Tuesday. While the majority of people surveyed consume news regularly, 38% said they often or sometimes...
SOCIETY
Reuters

Digital banking platform Revolut launches in five more countries

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Digital banking platform Revolut said it was launching a streamlined version of its app in Sri Lanka, Chile, Ecuador, Azerbaijan and Oman, allowing customers to transfer money to over 50 countries using more than 30 currencies. The London-based company said there would be no fee...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
INTERNET
24/7 Wall St.

What Countries Are Doing to Address the Next Pandemic

Nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, the worst worldwide outbreak since the Spanish flu over 100 years ago, the Omicron variant of the virus is in retreat in most parts of the world. As countries reassess their response to the pandemic, many of them are pondering how they will react to the next outbreak. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy