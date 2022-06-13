ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

South African rand slips to almost four-week low

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

June 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand fell early on Monday, ahead of a policy-focused week in which the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England (BoE) are expected to raise interest rates to tame inflation.

At 0634 GMT, the rand traded at 16.0300 against the dollar, down 1.01% from its previous close, its lowest in almost four weeks.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, was up slightly at 104.5, as hot May U.S. inflation data on Friday drove up Treasury yields.

“Emerging market currencies are vulnerable at the start of the week as U.S. Treasury yields rise and equities tumble. The ZAR will not escape this sentiment,” ETM Analytics said in a research note.

The rand is set to take its cues from global markets in what is a relatively quiet week on the domestic data front.

The focus will be on central banks’ efforts, with the Fed and the BoE expected to raise rates. While there is a chance the Swiss National Bank will also hike, little change is expected from the Bank of Japan.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was lower in early deals, with the yield up 13 basis points to 10.335%. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South African Rand#Interest Rates#U S Federal Reserve#The U S Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England#U S Treasury#Zar#Etm Analytics#Fed#Boe#The Swiss National Bank#The Bank Of Japan
Reuters

Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
POTUS
Reuters

WTO in overtime push for trade accords, India defiant

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Wednesday extended negotiations on food, fisheries and vaccines by an additional day amid growing doubts it could find consensus on any change to global trade rules, crippled by India's refusal to compromise. During the WTO's ministerial conference this week, its...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Reuters

Ancient DNA solves mystery over origin of medieval Black Death

June 15 (Reuters) - Ancient DNA from bubonic plague victims buried in cemeteries on the old Silk Road trade route in Central Asia has helped solve an enduring mystery, pinpointing an area in northern Kyrgyzstan as the launching point for the Black Death that killed tens of millions of people in the mid-14th century.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise after Fed lifts rates by 75 bps

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday in volatile trade and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation. Investors seemed relieved that the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan's Kanda reappointed as top FX diplomat amid markets jitters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has reappointed Masato Kanda as vice finance minister for international affairs, the country’s top currency diplomat, as part of a mid-year personnel reshuffle, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. The government wants to stabilise financial markets as the yen hits 24-year lows - beyond 135...
ASIA
Reuters

Russian region says Lithuania will curb imports, exports by rail

June 17 (Reuters) - Lithuania has told the Russian region of Kaliningrad that it will block the import and export of a large number of goods by rail because of Western sanctions, the regional governor said on Friday. The region - home to the Russian Baltic Fleet and a deployment...
EUROPE
Reuters

Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
INTERNET
Reuters

BOJ to maintain ultra-low rates, sound warning over weak yen

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Friday and stress its resolve to support a fragile economy with massive stimulus, a move that may spark a renewed yen fall by highlighting a policy divergence with the rest of the world. While a modest,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Digital banking platform Revolut launches in five more countries

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Digital banking platform Revolut said it was launching a streamlined version of its app in Sri Lanka, Chile, Ecuador, Azerbaijan and Oman, allowing customers to transfer money to over 50 countries using more than 30 currencies. The London-based company said there would be no fee...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy