PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local attorney is accused of crossing the line. Kimberly Furmanek, 34, is facing charges of intercepting communications and conspiracy after investigators say she developed a relationship with jail inmate John Lazear, 38, and allegedly allowed him to listen in on a conversation she had with the attorney representing him.Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh says Kimberly Furmanek used to work in the county as an attorney and currently works as a public defender in Westmoreland County. The inmate she is accused of having a relationship with is being held at the Washington County Jail also facing multiple...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO