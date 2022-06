A pedestrian was killed in an accident Sunday (June 12) night on U.S. 19. (34th Street South) in St. Petersburg near Maximo Marina and north of Eckerd College. According to St. Petersburg police, the driver of a black 2018 Chrysler Pacifica headed southbound on 34th Street struck and killed a man near 46th Avenue South when “he entered the southbound lane,” according to an SPPD statement on the incident.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO