A Florida school bus driver accused of driving drunk with children on his bus reportedly appeared in court intoxicated, according to WOFL. Authorities say the hearing was delayed for over two hours due to 60-year-old Mack McNeil, of Ormond Beach, showing up late to a Flagler County courtroom on Monday (June 13). He was expected to enter a plea deal after he allegedly drove a school bus with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit back in February, per The Dayton Beach News-Journal.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO