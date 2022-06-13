ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles shooting: 3 killed, 4 hurt at warehouse party, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeDKB_0g8t5iV100

LOS ANGELES — At least three people are dead and four others are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted at a warehouse party in Los Angeles, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Times and KTTV, the incident occurred early Sunday on South Lorena Street in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles police said. Officers initially discovered three men who had suffered gunshot wounds, then found a fourth victim, police said. Ultimately, investigators confirmed that three people had died and four had been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, Detective Frank Carrillo told the Times.

Police believe multiple suspects opened fire during the party, which had featured a performance by rapper MoneySign Suede earlier that night, KTTV and the Times reported. The shooters used semiautomatic weapons, Carrillo said, according to the Times. No further information about possible suspects or a motive was immediately available.

MoneySign Suede took to Instagram after the party to share condolences for the victims’ families, KTTV reported.

“Just wanna get on here real quick to send my condolences to what happened after this paid show yesterday,” the post read. “I pray for all the people who were injured and died last night. My condolences and heart goes out to all the families of this hurt.”

He added that his appearance had been a “paid performance,” and the shooting occurred after he “was long gone” from the venue. He said he also plans to stop performing temporarily, according to the post.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Angels' Rendon to have wrist surgery, miss rest of season

SEATTLE — (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo surgery for a right wrist injury and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Friday. Rendon reaggravated a previous injury to the wrist during Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has not played since.
ANAHEIM, CA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy