Kalaveras Continues with Massive Southern California Expansion

The fast-growing Mexican restaurant Kalaveras continues to expand, recently announcing a new location in Santa Monica , located at 1026 Wilshire Blvd.

The latest location, first spotted by Toddrickallen , will move into the former home of Belcampo by the end of 2022. This is just one of many new locations from Jose and Francisco Brito . The brothers/ owners had previously announced new locations coming to Long Beach , Montclair, Orange, Silver Lake, Orange, and Newport Beach. A recent Facebook post suggests the company will now have locations in Downtown Fullerton, Burbank, Rancho Cucamonga, Covina, North Hollywood , and Corona by the end of the year .

This means the company, which currently has 11 locations, will have about 25 by the end of the year if plans go accordingly. All sites will have various classic Mexican dishes such as ceviche and tacos. For drinks, Kalaveras takes pride in serving delicious cocktails complemented by fresh ingredients, including herbs, infusions, and homemade syrups. Guests can expect to enjoy all of these drinks and meals surrounded by vibrant colors, art, and music.

“When you walk into the doors of any of our locations, you will be immediately immersed in the sounds, sights, and aromas of a celebration!” according to the company’s website. “You will hear everything from new Latin Pop, Reggaeton hits, classic cumbias, regional Mexican hits, and more to get you in the party atmosphere. You will see our walls adorned with the vibrant colors of El Dia de Los Muertos, as well as beautifully garnished cocktails, and the smells of mouthwatering dishes passing by.”

Photo: Official

