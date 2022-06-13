Please Enable JavaScript

This year LGMG is launching a number of new MEWP models for aerial products. Following the release of second generation scissor lifts, the H-series high-capacity boom lifts will be introduced to customers soon. LGMG H-series boom lifts are diesel engine powered with four models: T65J-H, T72J-H, T85J-H and T92J-H. These...

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO