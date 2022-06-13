June 13 Bless Your Heart

Like your Social Security and Medicare? Vote Republican and those benefits will soon be gone.

Bless the heart of Greg Murphy who still features a picture of him and Trump on his campaign website. Dr. Murphy seems like a smart-enough fella — maybe one day he'll recover his dignity and figure out that Trump is a self-centered loser with whom no person of character would claim a connection.

BYH to all the lies being told by Biden. Biden why don't you admit that all the woes we have here in our country is due to you. Stop blaming Ukraine and everyone and everything for the troubles you have caused. You, and the Democrats are causing all the problems we are facing today. Man up to it. If you cannot fix it, get out of the way so someone else can.

BOH! If someone is going to accuse Biden of fascism they really need to know what "fascism" means. Characteristics of fascism include opposition to democracy; a demand for loyalty and devotion to a nation's leader; putting the needs of a nation first and foremost above all other nations (America first?); an embracing of religious fundamentalism and suspicion and undermining of a free press (fake news?). Do these qualities remind you more of Biden or Trump?

Bless our hearts! The Second Amendment states that "a well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." It means that non-professional soldiers (ordinary citizens) should be able to defend their country in case of emergency. It does not mean that anyone with a long-standing grudge should be able to purchase an AR-15 and shoot up a school.

Bless your heart to the leftists. They can't seem to want to admit that this administration is taking the country down a dark hole. Wake up woke society and realize that our country is in bad shape and getting worse.

BYH, everybody in favor of abortion has already been born.

BYH to people denying rights to other human beings to satisfy their own purpose. Tell me whether I'm talking about slavery or abortion.

Bless their hearts, imagine how upset the MAGAs would be if the people attacking the Capitol were black.

The silence about Pelosi's drunken hubby is deafening. Wonder when his sorry butt will have to face his charges? Probably never because the Democrats will sweep it under the rug as usual.

BYH to the ECU baseball coach and AD who never answered an email to remove a political flag in the lot of the "Jungle." So much for being concerned about National reputation, right? BMH

Donald Trump, PLEASE, go away! I am so tired of you! Liz Cheney, an intelligent, conservative Republican, said recently that you won’t be here forever but the dishonor you bring to those who support you will last forever! No doubt about that!

BYH, Comparing Biden to Carter, two of the worst Presidents ever, is an insult to Carter. Everyone hang onto your wallet as it gets lighter.

With gas prices rising, so are questions about our society's addiction to cheap oil. We've built a city in which it is unsafe to move around unless you're surrounded by two tons of metal and become a significant part of why it is dangerous. How about we rethink our public spaces, called roads, and reduce the danger, cost, and pollutions they bring by having more of them be car-free zones on set days?

BYH, I don't think right wingers know what fascism is, or own dictionaries or even have a rudimentary knowledge of history or definitions, when they throw that word around glibly. The father of Fascism, Benito Mussolini, said "fascism should more appropriately be called 'corporatism,' as it is the marriage between government and business." Now think about it, which of our two parties fit the definition of a 'corporatist' party?

BYH when you can’t get a DNR. What is done to you in a hospital can certainly be worse than death if you believe in God.

If it's true that, according to congressional testimony, "A number of Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), asked the White House for pardons in the weeks after the attack, for their alleged involvement in trying to overthrow the election," those bums belong in jail for treason. We still have a Constitution in this country, and that's what they swore to protect, not their own hides. It's disgusting.

BYH to those worried about mentally ill people and mass killings. Not worried enough to take away a gun from a mentally ill person, but worried. Makes one wonder who the mentally ill really are!

Bless their hearts, the 19 children in Uvalde did not have a Second Amendment right to live.

BYHs. What is this nonsense? No gun charges on Jan. 6 so no insurrection? Mass murders due to mental illness? Look at the facts, man. People died on your Jan. 6 walk in the park. Every nation has mental illness. OK, perhaps this nation is more mentally ill?

Bless my heart, I have no room for hate. I either love you, wish you well or hope you heal.

I hope everybody that was instrumental in lifting the assault weapons ban, and all of the ones that voted for them, end up in an afterlife where everyone is armed and no one has their best interests in mind. And a dark afterlife that would be indeed. Bless your heart.

According to Yahoo News, South Dakota Sen. John Thune stated that citizens in his state need AR-15 rifles to defend themselves against prairie dogs and feral pigs. Like to know what kind of rifles the prairie dogs they have.

Real men settle disputes with their fists, not with rifles far away.

BYH to the CDC for strictly following the so-called Dickey Amendment and refusing to study gun violence. BYH to Rep Todd Tiahrt for prohibiting the ATF from having an electronic database and forcing them not to have a database on firearms. We have met the enemy, and it is us!

I know now that it is 30 plus years late but it is good to see NCDOT starting to show some respect for civil rights of the disabled people of Farmville by finally making state road sidewalks have wheelchair ramps. BTHs of the town leaders here and elsewhere who fail to understand federal civil rights laws for disabled people. Times are a changin'.

