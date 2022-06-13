ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Mexican Animation Doc ‘Home Is Somewhere Else’ Bows at Annecy

By Emiliano Granada
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30aWx9_0g8t0yYS00

Click here to read the full article.

In what promises to be an incredibly busy Annecy, Brinca Animation Studio will premiere its animated feature “Home is Somewhere Else” at the French animation meet’s Contrechamp section, its major sidebar.

Co-directed by Carlos Hagerman and Jorge Villalobos, the Mexican animated feature reflects on the lives of the many undocumented Hispanic immigrants arriving in the U.S.; less interested in simply stating the immense difficulty that this means for them and keener on observing with care the emotional consequences that it entails. Built around the voices of real characters and their families, the toon’s varied styles become deeply intimate. Seen from the protagonists’ worldview, the film becomes an earnest call for empathy in a country that is witnessing an unprecedented influx of immigrants.

A portrait of four different characters presented by a sharp-witted narrator called “El Deportee,” voiced by José Eduardo Aguilar – whose real-life story is also told in the film – who with playful lyricism swings between English and Spanish, pondering, both in form and text, the elusive nature of the immigrant: living in between worlds, never truly accepted, always confined to an outsider status.

Variety interviewed Hagerman, Villalobos and Eduardo ahead of their feature’s June 13 Annecy premiere.

The film is divided into three chapters in which you use very different styles and animation techniques to portray the characters’ experiences and dreams. How was the proce ss in fin ding each style?

Jorge Villalobos: It was a very organic process that started with meeting Jasmine, the protagonist of the first story. When we interviewed her for the first time, she was eleven years old and was somewhat nervous, so we began drawing with her. She drew her family, her house, her cats, and once we saw those drawings, everything clicked. It was clear that it wasn’t just about hearing her voice but seeing through her eyes. So her drawings went to the animation department and we had to redesign and make it work for an animated movie but it all stems from her perception. Of course, for each story it was somewhat different.

Carlos Hagerman: ‘A Tale of Two Sisters’ was kind of a big question mark on what the graphic style was going to be like. And then by coincidence I found an exhibition of an incredible watercolor painter, Aura Moreno Lagunes who has focused mainly on doing portraits of women. We immediately looked for her and convinced her to work on the chapter because her work has a sort of naive quality to it that suited the voices of Evelyn and Elisa. And that’s what you’re searching for, that emotional quality in the graphic style or the graphic answer to the narrative that is already speaking to you through the very real interviews and conversations.

Villalobos : In the final episode, there’s a further evolution in the style. We went from a very simple color stroke to a more complex, more elaborate style through watercolors and we knew that the third style had to be very different from the previous ones. There is a progression in the drama of the stories hence a progression in the complexity of the animation

There are very interesting narrative devices in the structure of the film yet the entire dialogue comes from interviews with real people. Could you comment on finding that narrative?

Hagerman: It was very challenging to have all these long conversations and to make them fit in 25-minute stories. So we approached it as we did the animation – to have three different teams of animators. We also had three editors working independently. They coordinated on the approach to the material as they tried to shape them into short films. ‘The Tale of Two Sisters’ was particularly challenging because most of the audio we had was just conversations between them. So creating that clear and concise narrative between mundane phone conversations took a long time and a lot of patience to find the key emotions.

The vast influx and plurality of ethnicity that has arrived over just a few decades is rapidly changing the demographics of a nation. As a second generation Hispanic, how do you see these new North Americans who are deeply Hispanic?

Aguilar: It’s interesting that you mention generations because this issue is definitely not the same as when I was growing up in the nineties, and it’s not the same from those growing up in the 2000s to those growing up right now.  Technology and the political climate have a lot to do with it. So it’s generational but it’s also regional. Growing up in a little white Mormon town, or in New York City or in California means a completely different experience for an undocumented. It was one when I got deported that I realized how different our lives were in the U.S. Some of us couldn’t get a driving license, some couldn’t even attend school. But it’s not all sad either, there’s a music scene growing, and there are new spaces for it, there’s a growing identity among those who stayed.

Now that you’ve been deported, how has your experience been back in Mexico?

Aguilar: I grew up in a predominately white, small Mormon town, amongst white people, being one of the very few Mexicans there. And yet when I met Mexicans, they treated me as if I was trying to be white, as if I didn’t belong to them either. This generation or this identity that was created by the migration of our parents that took us over there and also by also the U.S.’s oppressive laws, which separate you in a different way. We kind of got stuck over there, in the U.S., with this lack of mobility between both of our spaces, both of our countries. So you’re neither from there nor here, we’re bicultural but we’re not binational, we don’t have two nationalities. And once you get deported, you live in a different kind of shadow. I think Mexico still has a long way to go when it comes down to recognizing this identity, to understanding the reality of these people that are coming back. And that’s what I’m trying to do, either through poetry or film, to say “we are here.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

KCON Sets Lineup for 10th Anniversary Fan Festival in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Organizers of KCON have unveiled the initial talent lineup for the 10th anniversary edition of the celebration of K-pop and other aspects of South Korean pop culture. The three-day event, presented by Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM, in Los Angeles will feature performances and fan showcase events around K-pop acts Cravity, Enhyphen, Itzy, Nmixx, Stayc, the Boyz and WJSN. The gathering is set for Aug. 19-21 at Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event will mark the first in-person KCON gathering since 2019. KCON was first held in 2012 in Los Angeles for about 10,000 fans. KCON has since grown to include events in Europe, Asia and more as well as live-stream global events. The last in-person KCON in Los Angeles drew nearly 300,000 participants. “The celebration will also feature digital programs to ensure that fans all around the world can take part in the festivities,” KCON organizers said in announcing the talent lineup. More to come More from VarietyYouTube Sets KCON K-Pop Festival Docuseries 'KCON:TACT All-Access' Premiere DateBest of VarietyEverything Coming to Netflix in June 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in June 2022Molly Shannon's Memoir 'Hello Molly' Is Already an Instant Bestseller on Amazon
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Philippines Online Hit ‘Caught in His Arms’ Set for Series Adaptation by Wattpad and GMA-7

Click here to read the full article. Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the fan-driven global entertainment and publishing arm for Webtoon and Wattpad, and GMA-7, the Philippines’ leading linear television network, Thursday announced a series of upcoming television adaptations of popular Wattpad web novels. The first of these is “Luv Is: Caught In His Arms,” an adaptation of the hit Wattpad web novel “Caught In His Arms,” viewed more than 55 million times, from author Ventre Canard (@VentreCanard). The show will launch from October and air daily Monday through Friday on GMA-7. It os set to feature some of the Philippines’ hottest rising stars....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Christina Kallas Set to Direct Limited Series ‘The Second Attack’ For Germany’s ARD Mediathek (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Paris in Harlem” director Christina Kallas is set to direct limited series ‘The Second Attack’ for ARD Mediathek, Variety can exclusively reveal. The six-part political thriller envisions what would happen if an “unthinkable war” were to take place on the world stage. Oliver Bottini (“Algiers Confidential”) has written the screenplay. “Inspired by true events, ‘The Second Attack’ follows Alex, a young German who tries to uncover the truth about the murder of his father in 2003, a sniper for the Bundeswehr,” reads the official logline. “Alex soon discovers that not only was his father working for...
MOVIES
Variety

Michel Ocelot’s New Animated Feature Lures International Buyers for Playtime (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess,” BAFTA-winning French director Michel Ocelot (“Kirikou and the Sorceress”)’s anticipated new animated feature, has been sold by Paris-based Playtime to major territories. The colorful film is playing at this week’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival where Ocelot is the recipient of the Honorary Cristal Award paying tribute to his laureled career. Launched at the Cannes film market, “The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess” has already been acquired for Italy (Movies Inspired), Canada (Axia), Ex-yougoslavie (MCF) and Portugal (Leopardo). The company is currently in...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Variety

Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining North American Tour Dates After Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber postponed his remaining North American tour dates Friday, after previously announcing that he is battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In Bieber’s case, the rare virus has caused facial paralysis. “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining U.S. tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” reads a post on the Justice Tour’s Instagram page. After sharing his diagnosis on Instagram on June 10, Bieber postponed his early June dates in Washington, D.C., Toronto and New York City. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez’s Heartbreaking Oscar Snub Brings Truth to Glossy Netflix Doc

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez has always been obsessed with authenticity. It’s there in her music, like the 2014 single “Same Girl,” the radio sensation “I’m Real” with Ja Rule and her signature bop “Jenny From the Block.” In the latter, a girl from the Bronx makes the solemn promise: “No matter where I go, I know where I came from.” It’s also been doled out in her film roles, many of them rags-to-riches fairytales that emphasize both her street smarts and supreme glamour, like “Maid in Manhattan,” “Second Act” and, most recently, “Marry Me.” So the prospect...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican People#Animation Studio#Annecy#Animators#White People#French#Hispanic#Toon
Variety

John Hinckley Jr. Sold-Out Concert Canceled by Brooklyn Venue: ‘It Is Not Worth a Gamble’

Click here to read the full article. After selling out tickets for an upcoming concert in Brooklyn, John Hinckley Jr.’s gig has been nixed by the venue that was set to host him. The man, who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and was found not guilty by reason of insanity, will no longer take the stage at Market Hotel. Market Hotel made the announcement through a lengthy statement posted to social media channels on Wednesday evening, citing that it is not worth risking “the safety of our vulnerable communities” by going forward with the event. “After a lot of serious consideration,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Juror Reveals Why Amber Heard Lost to Johnny Depp: She Had ‘Crocodile Tears’ and Made Us ‘Uncomfortable’

Click here to read the full article. A juror from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial spoke exclusively to “Good Morning America” about the trial verdict, which ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp as a result. The juror, one of five men on the seven-person jury, told “GMA” that Heard’s emotional testimony during the trial was not realistic. “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Radio Music License Committee Pits ASCAP and BMI Against Each Other in Legal Petition

Click here to read the full article. The Radio Music License Committee, a trade group representing radio stations in the U.S., has filed a petition in the Federal Southern District of New York to hold consolidated rate proceedings before a single designated judge. That would, in effect, pit ASCAP and BMI, the two largest performance rights organizations in the U.S., against each other if the motion is approved, as reported by Billboard. The petition utilizes a provision in the 2018 Music Modernization Act that moves rate hearings for the PROs to Southern District judges if the PROs are unable to agree...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Two ‘General Hospital’ Crew Members Sue ABC Citing Vaccine Mandate and Religious Discimination

Click here to read the full article. Two former “General Hospital” crew members, Jim Wahl and Timothy Wahl, are suing ABC for wrongful termination after being fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. In the suit, obtained by Variety, they claim that “ABC’s actions constitute religious discrimination and violate Plaintiffs’ rights under state law.” “On Nov. 9, 2021, ABC officially denied Plaintiffs’ requests for religious exemptions to the Covid Vaccine Mandate,” the suit reads. “It gave no reason for its decision, except to say that the company was ‘unable to conclude that you are prevented from receiving the Covid-19 vaccine due...
LAW
Variety

VFX Studio DNEG Nixes $1.7 Billion SPAC Deal, Citing ‘Market Volatility’

Click here to read the full article. DNEG, a U.K.-based visual effects and animation house whose customers include Netflix and major Hollywood film studios, has called off plans to go public amid the broad global slump in financial markets. In January, DNEG had announced plans to merge with Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a deal valuing the company at $1.7 billion. The duo had previously expected that to close in the first half of 2022. On Thursday, the companies announced the termination of the agreement as a result of “current unfavorable SPAC market conditions” and other...
BUSINESS
Variety

Temuera Morrison, Robyn Malcolm Star in ‘Far North’ New Zealand Series for Sundance Now (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Production is underway in the lush and remote northern tip of New Zealand on “Far North,” a premium drama series for Sundance Now. The fact-based series stars local acting legend, Temuera Morrison (“Star Wars,” “Once Were Warriors”) and award-winning actress, Robyn Malcolm (“Top of the Lake”) as an everyday couple who foil an international crime ring’s largest ever deal in the Pacific. The series was researched and created and is being directed by David White (“This Town,” “Meat”). The screenplay was written by White, Suli Moa (“Shortland Street,” “The Panthers”) and Mingjian Cui (“Inked,”...
WORLD
Variety

‘Dear Santa’ Holiday Letters Miniseries Set For Hulu, ABC Stations

Click here to read the full article. A documentary about kids’ holiday letters to Santa that was originally created as a promotional effort for the United States Post Office is set to become a new miniseries aimed at inspiring consumers around holiday time. “Dear Santa” was released in 2020 and put a spotlight on “Operation Santa,” a USPS initiative that has people “adopt” letters sent by kids to Santa Claus and help to fulfill their wishes. The film, directed by Dana Nachman, examined various “Operation Santa” centers around the U.S. some in big cities and others in small towns. A new...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Benji Davies’ ‘Storm Whale’ Children’s Books Get Animated Adaptation from Lupus Films

Click here to read the full article. Benji Davies’ “Storm Whale” children’s books are getting an animated adaptation from Lupus Films, the studio behind the adaptation of Judith Kerr’s “The Tiger Who Came to Tea.” Lupus are working on a series of three films based on the books, which are published by Simon and Schuster. The three half-hour specials will be written and directed by Robin Shaw (“The Tiger Who Came to Tea”) and known as The Storm Whale Trilogy. The books, which explore friendship, loneliness, love and courage, tell the story of a young boy called Noi. Everyday his father, a single parent...
MOVIES
Variety

Nick Bruel’s ‘Bad Kitty’ Children’s Books Get Animated Television Adaptation From Boat Rocker (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Nick Bruel’s “Bad Kitty” children’s books are getting an animated television adaptation courtesy of entertainment company Boat Rocker. The series, which has sold more than 20 million copies since it was first published in 2005, tells the story of a housecat called Kitty who regularly causes havoc at home. “Whether she is trying to be good or be quiet and behave, it seems that trouble finds a way to her,” reads the synopsis. Boat Rocker have a number of kids and family series on their slate, including “Dino Ranch” for Disney, “Daniel Spellbound” for Netflix and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sony Pictures Classics Buys Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb Documentary ‘Turn Every Page’ Following Tribeca Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to the documentary “Turn Every Page — The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb.” The film premiered at Tribeca Festival as part of its spotlight documentary programming. Robert Gottlieb’s daughter Lizzie Gottlieb (“Today’s Man,” “Romeo Romeo”) directed “Turn Every Page,” which explores the legendary editor’s creative collaboration with Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Robert Caro. According to a press release, “They have worked and fought together for 50 years, forging one of publishing’s most iconic and productive partnerships. Now 86, Caro is working to complete the final volume...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Trigun’ Anime Series Set for Crunchyroll Remake

Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures’ Crunchyroll anime streaming service has ordered a remake of the anime series “Trigun,” based on a popular manga series by Yasuhiro Nightow. “Trigun Stampede” will be produced in Japan by animation studio Orange and Toho. Details about the series are set to be unveiled July 2 during Anime Expo 2022 in downtown Los Angeles. The series is based on the popular action manga series by Yasuhiro Nightow that “follows the story of Vash the Stampede, a legendary gunman and a pacifist with a bounty on his head,” according to Crunchyroll. It was produced...
COMICS
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy