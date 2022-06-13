ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Passion Taps Nicki Cortese as Head of Animation Development (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNFEd_0g8t0xfj00

Click here to read the full article.

Part of what it describes as a bold and rapid expansion of its long-form animation department, London-based Oscar winning Passion Pictures has appointed Nicki Cortese as head of development for animated features and series.

Cortese joins Pixar veteran David Park, a production manager on “Coco” and animation department manager on “Toy Story 3,” who was himself hired as Passion head of production for long-form animation in 2021, as well as executive producer Debbie Crosscup.

Joining Passion ahead of Annecy, Cortese served as head of development for Elisabeth Murdoch’s Locksmith Animation, where she worked on Disney’s “Ron’s Gone Wrong” as well as the just-announced Netflix feature “That Christmas,” based on children’s books by “Four Weddings and a Funeral’s ”Richard Curtis. Cortese had a first-look deal with Brian Robbins’ studio, Awesomeness Films, and, prior to that, oversaw the “Divergent” franchise at Red Wagon.

Cortese comes to Passion after it has begun to ramp up its long-form animation producing episodes of Netflix’s “ Love, Death and Robots ” as well as Netflix’s “Headspace,” Disney’s “101 Dalmatian Street” and Nickelodeon’s “Lego City Adventures.”

In a period of “dynamic expansion,” Passion’s animation team is currently in production on a highly-anticipated animated series for a major streamer and working on a broad range of original features and episodic series, with a number of major streamers and studio partners with development deals already in place, Passion said Monday in a written statement,

Cortese will focus on creating and developing IP alongside Passion’s in-house directors and creative team as well as acquiring outside IP before taking the projects to the wider market for distribution, it added.

She is also leading development on two Passion projects to be unveiled at the MIFA TV Series & Specials Pitches on June 16, the biggest presence of any company in a category which represents one of the most exciting and innovative of animation spaces. Passion is the only company to have two titles in this category.

“We are thrilled to have Nicki join our rapidly expanding Features and Series team to develop our original long form animation slate,” said Passion founder and creative director Andrew Ruhemann.

He added: “A creative pioneer, Nicki possesses the perfect mix of an independent film making mind-set with vast experience of developing and producing major studio feature productions. This exciting combination perfectly complements Passion’s intention to create original animated productions with a unique voice and clear vision that will appeal to the global market.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the innovative and accomplished team that Andrew and Nick have built and I am excited to be working with David, Debbie and the wider Passion team to develop and expand the company’s ambitions in long-form animation features and series,” Cortese added.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jennifer Lopez’s Heartbreaking Oscar Snub Brings Truth to Glossy Netflix Doc

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez has always been obsessed with authenticity. It’s there in her music, like the 2014 single “Same Girl,” the radio sensation “I’m Real” with Ja Rule and her signature bop “Jenny From the Block.” In the latter, a girl from the Bronx makes the solemn promise: “No matter where I go, I know where I came from.” It’s also been doled out in her film roles, many of them rags-to-riches fairytales that emphasize both her street smarts and supreme glamour, like “Maid in Manhattan,” “Second Act” and, most recently, “Marry Me.” So the prospect...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Nick Bruel’s ‘Bad Kitty’ Children’s Books Get Animated Television Adaptation From Boat Rocker (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Nick Bruel’s “Bad Kitty” children’s books are getting an animated television adaptation courtesy of entertainment company Boat Rocker. The series, which has sold more than 20 million copies since it was first published in 2005, tells the story of a housecat called Kitty who regularly causes havoc at home. “Whether she is trying to be good or be quiet and behave, it seems that trouble finds a way to her,” reads the synopsis. Boat Rocker have a number of kids and family series on their slate, including “Dino Ranch” for Disney, “Daniel Spellbound” for Netflix and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Home Economics’ Creators Michael Colton and John Aboud Enter TV Development Deal at Lionsgate

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate Television Group has signed a scripted television development deal with “Home Economics” creators and executive producers Michael Colton and John Aboud. Produced by Lionsgate, “Home Economics” debuted on ABC in April 2021. The series is based on Colton’s family and follows three adult siblings (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee and Jimmy Tatro) who live at different levels of financial security. In May 2022 it was renewed for a third season. In addition to “Home Economics,” Colton and Aboud also wrote and produced the Netflix feature film “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” starring Will Forte, which...
TV SERIES
Variety

Ethan Hawke to Star in Limited Series ‘The Whites’ in Development at Showtime

Click here to read the full article. Ethan Hawke will star in and executive produce a limited series currently in development at Showtime, Variety has confirmed. The series is titled “The Whites” and is based on the novel of the same name by Richard Price. It begins with the idea that every detective is haunted by their White Whale, the perpetrator who got away because the justice system failed. Billy Graves (Hawke), once a rising star in his department and former member of a group of well-respected cops called the “Wild Geese,” walks away from NYPD Homicide and joins the Nightwatch division,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Robbins
Person
Molly Shannon
Variety

Benji Davies’ ‘Storm Whale’ Children’s Books Get Animated Adaptation from Lupus Films

Click here to read the full article. Benji Davies’ “Storm Whale” children’s books are getting an animated adaptation from Lupus Films, the studio behind the adaptation of Judith Kerr’s “The Tiger Who Came to Tea.” Lupus are working on a series of three films based on the books, which are published by Simon and Schuster. The three half-hour specials will be written and directed by Robin Shaw (“The Tiger Who Came to Tea”) and known as The Storm Whale Trilogy. The books, which explore friendship, loneliness, love and courage, tell the story of a young boy called Noi. Everyday his father, a single parent...
MOVIES
Variety

John Hinckley Jr. Sold-Out Concert Canceled by Brooklyn Venue: ‘It Is Not Worth a Gamble’

Click here to read the full article. After selling out tickets for an upcoming concert in Brooklyn, John Hinckley Jr.’s gig has been nixed by the venue that was set to host him. The man, who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and was found not guilty by reason of insanity, will no longer take the stage at Market Hotel. Market Hotel made the announcement through a lengthy statement posted to social media channels on Wednesday evening, citing that it is not worth risking “the safety of our vulnerable communities” by going forward with the event. “After a lot of serious consideration,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Juror Reveals Why Amber Heard Lost to Johnny Depp: She Had ‘Crocodile Tears’ and Made Us ‘Uncomfortable’

Click here to read the full article. A juror from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial spoke exclusively to “Good Morning America” about the trial verdict, which ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp as a result. The juror, one of five men on the seven-person jury, told “GMA” that Heard’s emotional testimony during the trial was not realistic. “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animation Studio#Taps#Animated Series#Passion Pictures#Awesomeness Films#The Divergent#Nickelodeon
Variety

Michel Ocelot’s New Animated Feature Lures International Buyers for Playtime (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess,” BAFTA-winning French director Michel Ocelot (“Kirikou and the Sorceress”)’s anticipated new animated feature, has been sold by Paris-based Playtime to major territories. The colorful film is playing at this week’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival where Ocelot is the recipient of the Honorary Cristal Award paying tribute to his laureled career. Launched at the Cannes film market, “The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess” has already been acquired for Italy (Movies Inspired), Canada (Axia), Ex-yougoslavie (MCF) and Portugal (Leopardo). The company is currently in...
MOVIES
Variety

VFX Studio DNEG Nixes $1.7 Billion SPAC Deal, Citing ‘Market Volatility’

Click here to read the full article. DNEG, a U.K.-based visual effects and animation house whose customers include Netflix and major Hollywood film studios, has called off plans to go public amid the broad global slump in financial markets. In January, DNEG had announced plans to merge with Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a deal valuing the company at $1.7 billion. The duo had previously expected that to close in the first half of 2022. On Thursday, the companies announced the termination of the agreement as a result of “current unfavorable SPAC market conditions” and other...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Barry’ Cinematographer Breaks Down References and Framing of Devastating Season 3 Finale

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t watched “Starting Now,” the Season 3 finale of “Barry.” Season 3 of “Barry” was the dark comedy’s darkest yet, which was achieved in no small part thanks to cinematographer Carl Herse. “One of our big references is the Coen brothers’ balance between tragedy and comedy and how they find that line, allowing something to be meaningful but also comical and absurd at the same time,” Herse says about working with Bill Hader, who co-created the show, stars in the title role and directs many episodes, most recently...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Doc McStuffins’ Tackled Big Issues Like Adoption, Cancer and Same-Sex Parents

Click here to read the full article. “Doc McStuffins” featured many famous voices over the years. Creator Chris Nee was especially delighted when then-first lady Michelle Obama agreed to lend her voice to the episode “Doc McStuffins Goes to Washington.” The episode appeared in 2015. In the episode, Obama invites Doc and other children who have made a difference in their communities to the White House to honor them in a special ceremony. The show explored adoption in a five-part series in 2016 that included the episodes “Baby Mc­Stuffins,” “Runaway Love,” “Hootie’s Duty,” “Bringing Home Baby” and “Baby Names/Night Night, LaLa.”...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

KCON Sets Lineup for 10th Anniversary Fan Festival in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Organizers of KCON have unveiled the initial talent lineup for the 10th anniversary edition of the celebration of K-pop and other aspects of South Korean pop culture. The three-day event, presented by Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM, in Los Angeles will feature performances and fan showcase events around K-pop acts Cravity, Enhyphen, Itzy, Nmixx, Stayc, the Boyz and WJSN. The gathering is set for Aug. 19-21 at Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event will mark the first in-person KCON gathering since 2019. KCON was first held in 2012 in Los Angeles for about 10,000 fans. KCON has since grown to include events in Europe, Asia and more as well as live-stream global events. The last in-person KCON in Los Angeles drew nearly 300,000 participants. “The celebration will also feature digital programs to ensure that fans all around the world can take part in the festivities,” KCON organizers said in announcing the talent lineup. More to come More from VarietyYouTube Sets KCON K-Pop Festival Docuseries 'KCON:TACT All-Access' Premiere DateBest of VarietyEverything Coming to Netflix in June 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in June 2022Molly Shannon's Memoir 'Hello Molly' Is Already an Instant Bestseller on Amazon
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

ESPN Films Nabs Lacrosse Doc ‘Fate of a Sport’ From Tribeca (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. ESPN Films has acquired worldwide rights to the documentary “Fate of a Sport,” Variety has learned exclusively. The deal was struck ahead of the film’s world premiere on Wednesday at the annual Tribeca Film Festival. Directed by Michael Doneger and written by Dan Crane, the expansive sports story was produced by Matt Tolmach (of the “Jumanji” and “Venom” franchises) and Doneger. “Fate” follows trailblazing athlete Paul Rabil, who spent 11 years as one of the most dominant and controversial players in a professional lacrosse league that filmmakers described as “anything but professional.” Rabil and his brother...
SPORTS
Variety

Philippines Online Hit ‘Caught in His Arms’ Set for Series Adaptation by Wattpad and GMA-7

Click here to read the full article. Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the fan-driven global entertainment and publishing arm for Webtoon and Wattpad, and GMA-7, the Philippines’ leading linear television network, Thursday announced a series of upcoming television adaptations of popular Wattpad web novels. The first of these is “Luv Is: Caught In His Arms,” an adaptation of the hit Wattpad web novel “Caught In His Arms,” viewed more than 55 million times, from author Ventre Canard (@VentreCanard). The show will launch from October and air daily Monday through Friday on GMA-7. It os set to feature some of the Philippines’ hottest rising stars....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Ernest and Celestine’ Sequel Highlights the Visual Glory of French 2D

Click here to read the full article. A cheering crowd at France’s Annecy Festival got a sneak peek at the hugely anticipated sequel to French family hit “Ernest and Célestine” on Thursday. It was not disappointed- “Ernest and Célestine: A Trip to Gibberitia” is slated for release in France in December, nearly a decade after the multi-prized original, which scored an Academy Award nomination alongside 2014 winner “Frozen.” The 22-minute long preview screening in Annecy was followed by a short concert by the film’s composer, Vincent Courtois, playing the cello, and one of his band members on the clarinet. “The story revolves a lot...
MOVIES
Variety

Sony Pictures Classics Buys Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb Documentary ‘Turn Every Page’ Following Tribeca Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to the documentary “Turn Every Page — The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb.” The film premiered at Tribeca Festival as part of its spotlight documentary programming. Robert Gottlieb’s daughter Lizzie Gottlieb (“Today’s Man,” “Romeo Romeo”) directed “Turn Every Page,” which explores the legendary editor’s creative collaboration with Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Robert Caro. According to a press release, “They have worked and fought together for 50 years, forging one of publishing’s most iconic and productive partnerships. Now 86, Caro is working to complete the final volume...
MOVIES
Variety

Spotify Closes Acquisition of Findaway, Mounting Challenge to Audible in Audiobooks

Click here to read the full article. Spotify announced that it has closed the deal to buy audiobook distributor Findaway, touting the potential to expand beyond music and podcasts into the “substantial market opportunity” for audiobooks. The audio streamer has not disclosed the financial terms of the Findaway deal, announced in November. Originally, Spotify had expected the acquisition, which was pending regulatory clearances, to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. In the audiobook space, “just as we’ve done in podcasting, expect us to play to win,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said last week at the company’s 2022 investor day. “And, with...
BUSINESS
Variety

Christina Kallas Set to Direct Limited Series ‘The Second Attack’ For Germany’s ARD Mediathek (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Paris in Harlem” director Christina Kallas is set to direct limited series ‘The Second Attack’ for ARD Mediathek, Variety can exclusively reveal. The six-part political thriller envisions what would happen if an “unthinkable war” were to take place on the world stage. Oliver Bottini (“Algiers Confidential”) has written the screenplay. “Inspired by true events, ‘The Second Attack’ follows Alex, a young German who tries to uncover the truth about the murder of his father in 2003, a sniper for the Bundeswehr,” reads the official logline. “Alex soon discovers that not only was his father working for...
MOVIES
Variety

Harry Styles Plays a Closeted Gay Man in Emotional ‘My Policeman’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles plays a closeted policeman in the teaser trailer for the romantic drama “My Policeman.” Released by Amazon Studios on Wednesday, the teaser finds Styles and co-stars David Dawson and Emma Corrin entangled in a complicated love triangle. The story — an adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel — follows Styles’ character Tom Burgess, a closeted policemen. Since it is illegal to be gay in 1957 Brighton, Burgess begins dating a schoolteacher named Marion (Corrin), but also has a secret love affair with a museum curator named Patrick Hazelwood (Dawson). The film jumps between...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy