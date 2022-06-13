Heat Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 16:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Tuscaloosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TUSCALOOSA AND SOUTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 419 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Concord, or 10 miles west of Hueytown, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Southwestern Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Hueytown, Fairfield, Pleasant Grove, Midfield, Adamsville, Brighton, Lipscomb, Graysville, Lake View, Sylvan Springs, Mulga, Maytown, West Jefferson and North Johns. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO