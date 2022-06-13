ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Cabarrus, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Orange, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Orange; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR ALAMANCE...SOUTHEASTERN FORSYTH...NORTHWESTERN ORANGE DAVIDSON...NORTHERN RANDOLPH AND GUILFORD COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jericho to 10 miles southeast of Greensboro to near Thomasville to near Cooleemee, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Burlington, Lexington, Graham, Randleman, Thomasville, Kernersville and Clemmons. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina. Target Area: Cabarrus; Gaston; Lincoln; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cabarrus, eastern Lincoln, central Mecklenburg and northeastern Gaston Counties through 545 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Huntersville, or 5 miles southwest of Ramsey Creek Park, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Central Charlotte, Northeast Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Cornelius, Mt Holly, Harrisburg and Westport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 386 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA CASWELL ROCKINGHAM STOKES SURRY IN NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA WILKES YADKIN IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CITY OF LYNCHBURG IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA BEDFORD CHARLOTTE CITY OF DANVILLE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY PITTSYLVANIA IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA PATRICK IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA FRANKLIN
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caswell, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. tay away from windows. Wind damage with these storms may occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Caswell; Yadkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR STOKES...ROCKINGHAM...CASWELL...YADKIN...PITTSYLVANIA AND HENRY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF DANVILLE AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE At 510 PM EDT, strong winds were being produced by thunderstorms that were aligned just east of the Blue Ridge, and were moving into Southside Virginia and then Piedmont of North Carolina. Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph were being reported with these storms. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Danville Eden Reidsville Martinsville Yadkinville Wentworth and Mayodan. This includes The following Locations The Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville Airport, and Danville Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catawba, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Catawba; Gaston; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina North central Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lincolnton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lincolnton, Maiden, Westport, High Shoals, Boger City, Iron Station, Denver, Crouse, Dallas and Cherryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Davie, Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Davie; Iredell; Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Davie County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Statesville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Statesville, Troutman, Stony Point, Hiddenite, Turnersburg, Olin, Scotts, Cool Springs, Cleveland and Cooleemee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darlington, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Darlington; Florence; Marion; Williamsburg The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Florence County in northeastern South Carolina Southeastern Darlington County in northeastern South Carolina West central Marion County in northeastern South Carolina North central Williamsburg County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 641 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Timmonsville, or 10 miles southwest of Darlington, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Florence, Lake City, Timmonsville, Pamplico, Quinby, Mars Bluff, Cartersville, Florence Darlington Technical College Main Campus, Hebron, New Hope, Sardis, Hyman, Effingham, Francis Marion University, Friendfield, Claussen, Evergreen, Scranton, Coward and Olanta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Kershaw; Lancaster; Laurens; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Oconee; Pickens; Richland; Saluda; Spartanburg; Sumter; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 377 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW LANCASTER LAURENS LEE LEXINGTON MCCORMICK NEWBERRY OCONEE PICKENS RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG SUMTER UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC

