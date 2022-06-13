Excessive Heat Watch issued for Cabarrus, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. tay away from windows. Wind damage with these storms may occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Caswell; Yadkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR STOKES...ROCKINGHAM...CASWELL...YADKIN...PITTSYLVANIA AND HENRY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF DANVILLE AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE At 510 PM EDT, strong winds were being produced by thunderstorms that were aligned just east of the Blue Ridge, and were moving into Southside Virginia and then Piedmont of North Carolina. Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph were being reported with these storms. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Danville Eden Reidsville Martinsville Yadkinville Wentworth and Mayodan. This includes The following Locations The Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville Airport, and Danville Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO