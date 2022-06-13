ECU baseball: Pirates' season ends one win away from Omaha

The beauty of baseball is that there’s always another game.

East Carolina clung to that notion when it couldn’t shake a .500 record for 40 percent of the season. And the Pirates reveled in that when they won 20 straight games. But baseball has to end sometime and that time came for the Pirates in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Pirates lost to Texas, 11-1, in the third and final game of the Greenville Super Regional, some nine-plus hours after the scheduled first pitch. The Longhorns achieved what ECU has been forever chasing: a spot in the College World Series. They boxed out the Pirates from making their first trip to Omaha with a comeback win a day earlier to stay alive and with a stream of early runs on Sunday that proved too much to overcome.

“We weren’t quite good enough,” ECU’s eighth-year coach Cliff Godwin said. “(Saturday) was our day to do it and we let it slip away. We just didn’t play quite good enough.”

To say that the Pirates’ magical season was a failure would be to say the journey wasn’t understood. The streak of 32 postseason appearances without reaching the sport’s biggest stage is real. Just as real as the last half of the season. They weren’t supposed to be here, playing on their home field in front of nearly 6,000 supporters for back-to-back weekends.

“Just looking back at this year, what we were able to do, it’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had on a baseball field,” Pirates catcher Ben Newton said. “Even in moments with struggles, this group, we really came together this year and it was a fun team to be a part of.”

The grind of baseball, day after day, can bring a team close or it can fracture a clubhouse. The Pirates learned fast which path they would choose.

From a waved-off walkoff home run that led to a sweep in the first weekend of the season, to a walkoff win in the final game of the regular season, ECU found a way to transform both itself and the outlook of the adversity-riddled season.

“Our culture is the reason we survived this year,” Godwin said.

Senior Bryson Worrell helped shape that culture and dazzled with a terrific final month of the season that saw him plastered all over national highlight shows with a smooth power stroke from both sides of the plate and with the way he hunted down fly balls in the outfield.

Zach Agnos, the Pirates’ shortstop who was playing in the most difficult season of his life after losing his father, Niko, just months before the start of the season, was an on-base machine. He was more than that, really.

Agnos was often the spokesman for the team, as his magnetic personality carried him in front of the cameras and microphones. On the field, he conjured images of a little league star with the way he slid over from shortstop to the mound and gassed opposing hitters with heat and froze others with a diet of changeups.

The way fans serenaded Lane Hoover with their collective drawn-out howling of his last name showed just how special of a place he was able to reach in the minds of fans whose routine revolved around watching the team.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and Trey Yesavage, two freshmen who commanded attention and playing time immediately, had the answer in one big moment after another. Newton won the starting catcher job and coached the unorthodox pitching staff through a season full of bullpen moves and tough spots.

Senior pitcher Jake Kuchmaner pitched the ninth inning despite battling an arm injury that stole the last two months of the final season of his career. The standing ovation after 1 a.m., with the Pirates trailing 11-1, was a worthy sendoff.

“It’s more just wanting to do it for the guys,” Kuchmaner said. “I wanted to get back out there with them. It sucks not being a part of it. But you want to be in it, want to be in the fight with the guys and it’s something I wanted to work myself back into.”

During the long weather delay on Sunday that broke apart the most important game of the season, the Pirates looked relaxed as ever. Players kicked around a hacky sack in the outfield and tossed a football. Jenkins-Cowart could be seen swinging a sledgehammer, because, well, why not?

And when the game restarted at 10:15 p.m., it was time to play baseball one more time.

On a night where ECU was thin on pitching and needed players to bounce back on short or no rest, Carson Whisenhunt, the Pirates’ projected ace at the start of the season who was suspended for a full season by the NCAA, was pitching in the Cape Cod league instead of in Greenville during the biggest moment of the season.

No matter. Those still here will handle it.

“We lost our No. 1 (Whisenhunt) for the season and Kuch for two months,” Godwin said. “Kuch is hurt and Kuch is pitching hurt and he wanted to do that. Not many teams in the country could lose their No. 1 and No. 2 and do what we did and I’m just so proud of them.”

The Pirates called on reliever Danny Beal to start Sunday’s winner-take-all game. Beal had worked all season on developing different arm angles to add deception to his delivery to go with an already nasty pitch mix. He had allowed just one run over his previous 10 innings but was in an unfamiliar spot in making just his second start of the season.

Beal had trouble navigating the top of the Texas lineup, was charged with four runs and was replaced by Yesavage before a four-hour, 50-minute weather delay put the brakes on the game.

Yesavage returned to the mound after the delay and got a pair of strikeouts with the backdrop of a deafening roar from a large crowd that stuck through the rain and slop.

ECU’s gassed pitching staff couldn’t keep the Longhorns quiet for long as Texas erupted for five runs in the second inning. C.J. Mayhue, Josh Grosz and Garrett Saylor were each tapped to pitch in the game, and all three took the mound because of the importance of the moment.

Mayhue allowed a pair of runs after throwing 91 pitches in a start during Friday’s win. Grosz recorded two outs after throwing 51 pitches on Saturday. Saylor threw 58 pitches on Saturday and gutted out four more sparkling innings.

“They’re all tough,” Godwin said. “This is the closest we’ve ever been to punching our ticket. We just have a bunch of grinders. Texas is full of a bunch of first-round draft picks. They’re so much more talented but I’ll tell you what. They had all they wanted here in Greenville. Especially the first two days. We just didn’t have enough to get ‘em.”