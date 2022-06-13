ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jan. 6 hearings continue, heat wave across US, NBA Finals: 5 things to know Monday

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V71l0_0g8szDRU00

House Jan. 6 committee holds second public hearing

The House Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack will reconvene Monday at 10 a.m. for its second public hearing . This is the first of three hearings this week, part of a series of eight. In the first public hearing last Thursday, the committee sought to build a case that former President Donald Trump was the driving force behind an attempted coup that culminated with the deadly insurrection at the Capitol. Last week, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Monday's hearing will continue to focus on the fact that Trump knew he had lost the election, but despite that, he engaged in a "massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information."

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 Things podcast :

Historic heat wave sweeps across much of US

A historic heat wave continues its march across the nation Monday after Phoenix, Las Vegas and Denver joined a plethora of cities and towns posting record temperatures and more than 50 million Americans sweltered under heat advisories. Temperatures in California’s Death Valley climbed above 120 degrees while in Phoenix a man grilled burgers and baked a cake on his dashboard. Parts of Missouri, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi also faced weekend heat advisories, according to the National Weather Service. The overall weather pattern has been largely stuck in place for more than a week, which allowed heat to build across the central and southwestern United States. Southerly winds will pump hot, humid air into the eastern two-thirds of the nation through Wednesday, forecaster WeatherBug warned. The result: temperatures ranging from 10 to 30 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Murder trial begins in case of college student missing for 26 years

A murder trial gets underway Monday in the case of a California college student who disappeared while walking home from a party in 1996. Paul Flores is accused of killing Kristin Smart during a rape or attempted rape in his dorm room. His father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping his son hide the body. Both have pleaded not guilty. The Floreses were arrested last year after a podcast, "Your Own Backyard," brought renewed attention to the case . Four women have told police that Flores drugged and raped them, Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle said in court last year. Flores hasn't been charged stemming from those allegations. A major challenge for prosecutors is a lack of physical evidence: Smart’s body has never been found. The trial will begin with jury selection, a process expected to take weeks.

Members of white supremacist group arrested near Idaho Pride event to be arraigned

The 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front arrested near a local Pride event in Idaho over the weekend are scheduled to be arraigned Monday. The men were detained Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. They were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when police stopped the vehicle. "They came to riot downtown," Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said at a news conference. He said all 31 were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor. Police found riot gear, one smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the van, White added.

Celtics, Warriors face off in Game 5 of NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday. Both teams enter Monday's game with two wins in the series, each coming at home and on the road. The Warriors won the last game , 107-97, behind a spectacular 43-point effort from guard Stephen Curry . Through four Finals games, Curry has been the focal point for Golden State, averaging 34.2 points per game. And on the other end, Boston will look for a more efficient outing from All-NBA star Jayson Tatum, who scored 23 points on 8-for-23 shooting, with six turnovers in Game 4. "I know I can be better," Tatum said Friday night. "So it’s not like I, myself or my team is asking me to do something I’m not capable of." Game 5 is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco, and will air on ABC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan. 6 hearings continue, heat wave across US, NBA Finals: 5 things to know Monday

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lake in America

The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran.  The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Longest River In America

When geographers measure rivers, the length includes what are known as “stems”. These are the largest downstream portions of a river. Merriam Webster defines these as “the main course of a river of stream”. These even have a designation. Called the Strahler system, it measured rivers by their stems. On a scale of zero to […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Ruben Flores
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Person Who Owns the Most Land in America

When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
REAL ESTATE
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Heat Wave#House#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Killed by Guns

The mass shooting committed by an 18-year-old with a legally acquired arsenal at Ross Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the bloodiest and most heartbreaking U.S. mass shooting of the year — so far. Mass shootings — where at least four people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — have averaged more than […]
UVALDE, TX
Thrillist

Even More Peanut Butter Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

On May 20, Jif announced a significant peanut butter recall due to salmonella contamination that sickened at least 14 people and hospitalized two. That initial recall included 49 different products. Though the amount of peanut butter recalled isn't clear, as Jif did not respond to a request for comment from Thrillist. On May 23 and 24, the Food and Drug Administration issued five new recalls, all of which are linked to Jif.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
The US Sun

Record-breaking triple-figure heat to hit the US with experts issuing severe warning over ‘life-threatening’ weather

A RECORD-breaking heatwave will bake parts of the US this week as meteorologists warn locals of the potential life-threatening outdoor conditions. A heat advisory is in effect for several Southwestern states, including Texas, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and parts of California, with temperatures expected to hit triple digits and intensify throughout the week.
TEXAS STATE
Science News

Growing wildfire threats loom over the birthplace of the atomic bomb

There are things I will always remember from my time in New Mexico. The way the bark of towering ponderosa pines smells of vanilla when you lean in close. Sweeping vistas, from forested mountaintops to the Rio Grande Valley, that embellish even the most mundane shopping trip. The trepidation that comes with the tendrils of smoke rising over nearby canyons and ridges during the dry, wildfire-prone summer months.
POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

Atmospheric River Rages Towards the Pacific Northwest

A late-season atmospheric river is headed toward the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Canada. AccuWeather meteorologists warn it may produce catastrophic flooding if it reaches land in the coming days. Extreme Weather. Storms continue to come in from the Pacific Ocean, trapping most of western Washington and southern British Columbia...
ENVIRONMENT
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

505K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy