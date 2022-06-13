ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Plays about Black artists and Wall St are big winners on Broadway

By Jenny Anderson, AndrÃ©a BAMBINO, Dia Dipasupil
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rg6W6_0g8szBg200
Ariana DeBose, the master of ceremonies for the 75th Tony Awards, at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 12, 2022 /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

A musical about a Black and queer author won a top prize at the Broadway awards in New York on Sunday, while a play about Lehman Brothers and a Michael Jackson biopic also triumphed at the Oscars of the theater.

The 75th Tony Awards concluded a season of renewal for the theaters of the American cultural capital, which reopened in the fall of 2021 after 18 months of closure because of Covid-19.

Wall Street finance story "The Lehman Trilogy" emerged victorious with five awards, including best play, best actor (Simon Russell Beale) and best director (Sam Mendes).

The play by Italian Stefano Massini follows the long life of the US investment bank Lehman Brothers, founded in the 19th century by three German immigrant brothers, whose collapse in 2008 triggered a global financial crisis.

"MJ the Musical," a successful biopic on Michael Jackson, which received the assent of his heirs and a mixed reception from critics because it virtually ignores the accusations of child abuse against the "King of Pop," won four awards, including that of best actor in a musical for Myles Frost.

Two of the children of the star who died in 2009 at age 50, Paris and Prince Jackson, made an appearance on stage.

"A Strange Loop," a favorite with 11 nominations, ultimately won two Tonys, including the most prestigious best musical and best libretto for its author, Michael R. Jackson -- no relation to the "King of Pop."

- 'Life raft' -

The musical tells the story of the torments of a theater usher, an aspiring artist, Black and queer like Michael R. Jackson, who wants to become a Broadway writer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRbKO_0g8szBg200
Author Michael R. Jackson, whose musical 'A Strange Loop' won two Tony Awards, with Jennifer Hudson, one of the producers /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

"I felt unseen. I felt unheard. I felt misunderstood. And I just wanted to create a little bit of a life raft for myself as a black gay man," the artist, wrapped in a large fuchsia cape, recounted to a standing ovation.

Upon his arrival on the stage of Radio City Music Hall, the mistress of ceremony Ariana DeBose, Oscar winner for her role as Anita in the remake of "West Side Story," said she was "proud" of Broadway's efforts to be more open to diversity.

After the pandemic and the death of George Floyd, an African-American killed by police in June 2020, provoking a broad movement against racism in the United States, Broadway reopened in the fall of 2021 with seven plays or musicals written by black authors, the first time this has ever happened.

"There have been incremental changes, but the work continues," said the singer and actor Darius de Haas, one of the founders of Black Theatre United, which advocates for a more diverse representation in American theaters.

"Producers and theater owners have opened their eyes and seen that they can not only have stories that reflect more diversity on Broadway, but also that it can work economically."

Located around the bustling Times Square, the 41 Broadway theaters are not only the stuff of New York City legend, but also one of its cultural, economic and tourist lungs.

Before the pandemic, revenues easily exceeded $30 million per week, and $50 million for the week of Christmas.

This 2021-2022 season has been disrupted again, but Broadway is back in the black, with 230,000 patrons last week, compared to about 300,000 the equivalent week in 2019.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

'Lightyear' makers unfazed by bans in places with 'backward beliefs'

The makers of Disney-Pixar's new blockbuster about Buzz Lightyear told AFP on Thursday that they were warned of a likely backlash against the same-sex marriage it features, but did not care. "We had been warned this would be a likely outcome," producer Galyn Susman told AFP in a Zoom interview. 
MOVIES
AFP

Drawing a beer: the artist sketching every London pub

Lydia Wood sits opposite The Atlas pub in west London, meticulously adding detail to her drawing of the building and pausing only occasionally to sharpen her pencil. The 28-year-old artist has built up a sizeable TikTok and Instagram following with her detailed sketches of well-loved London pubs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
AFP

Disney fairytale meets R-rated violence in 'The Princess'

For a Disney film called "The Princess," Joey King's new movie has a lot of R-rated violence, death, and even the odd use of the word "bitch." "The idea of doing a princess movie with Disney that completely goes against anything they've ever done is just perfect," said Ben Lustig, who co-wrote the film.
MOVIES
AFP

When I get older: Paul McCartney going strong at 80

Paul McCartney turns 80 on Saturday and a week later becomes the oldest headliner to play at the Glastonbury Festival. That marriage came after his bitter divorce from model-turned-campaigner Heather Mills in 2008, who walked away from six years of wedlock with a settlement worth £24.3 million.
MUSIC
AFP

AFP

66K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy