ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ukraine's desperate farmers trapped by grain blockade

By Genya SAVILOV, Blaise GAUQUELIN
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469jce_0g8szAnJ00
As the blockage of Ukrainian grain stokes fears of a global food crisis, the obstacles are piling up for farmer Nadiia Ivanova /AFP

Nadiia Ivanova should have been harvesting her crop soon. But so far on her farm in southern Ukraine, she has only managed to collect bombshells.

"We planted really late because we needed to clear everything beforehand," the 42-year-old told AFP, standing in the middle of a field in a zebra print dress.

Russian troops bombarded her 4,000-hectare (9,900-acre) farm near the town of Mykolaiv as they tried to advance northwards in March.

They only passed through, and the front has since retreated around 20 kilometres (12 miles).

Though the soldiers took some tools and left the odd crater, it seemed the only victims were a pair of barnyard peacocks killed in the fighting.

But lasting damage was done.

As the blockage of Ukrainian grain stokes fears of a global food crisis, the obstacles are piling up for Ivanova, who employs 76 people.

In peacetime, the farm's produce -- more than 12,000 tonnes per year -- would have been destined for the domestic market and for export to Europe, Africa and China.

Today, its warehouses hold 2,000 tonnes of last season's grain. There are no takers.

The railways have been partially destroyed by the Russian army, any ship that sails faces the threat of being sunk, and the port of Mykolaiv has been targeted by missiles.

Other options have not come through fast enough. As a result, the price of grain per tonne has plummeted to $100 from more than three times that before the war.

- Damage on the farm -

Back on the farm, the grain cleaning machine won't start. It's not easy getting help from banks and insurance companies while the fighting rages so close by.

And few cleaning machine specialists want to work under the threat of bombs, which could fall at any moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3LSy_0g8szAnJ00
In peacetime, the farm's produce would have been destined for the domestic market and for export to Europe, Africa and China /AFP

Agricultural equipment remains riddled with shrapnel.

With his hands stuffed into the bowels of a gleaming 300,000-euro ($315,000) combine, Serhii Chernyshov, 47, is worried. The machine has never been used and it's already out of action.

"I'll need another week to see if I can get it working again," he said.

- A family to feed -

On top of this, the cost of fertilisers and pesticides are soaring. Fuel oil, when it's in stock, has tripled in price.

Drought is expected to wreak havoc again this year, and the ears of wheat are stunted.

But Ivanova carries on at all costs. Not bringing in the harvest runs the risk of starting a fire -- a danger multiplied by the fighting.

She set up the farm in 2003 with her brother and parents on a former "kolkhoz", a collective farm that used to supply the Soviet Union.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaozm_0g8szAnJ00
Ivanova set up the farm in 2003 with her brother and parents /AFP

Now, she's making changes to cope with the crisis caused by Russia's invasion.

"We replaced the mustard, an early crop, with sunflowers and millet, which come later," she said.

Sitting on a red tractor, one of the few still running, Oleksandr Khomenko is weeding a plot ready for sowing.

"Fear or no fear, we have to go (to work): I have a family to feed," the 38-year-old said, missiles whistling in the distance.

Most of Ivanova's employees continue to work on the farm and receive their pay.

"I don't know how long I'll last," she said. "But at least there will always be food at my place.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Southern Ukraine#Ukrainian#Afp#Russian
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'underwent successful cancer surgery last week and is now recovering', opposition sources say in latest claim about the Russian leader's health

Vladimir Putin underwent 'successful' cancer surgery last week and is recovering, it has been claimed in just the latest rumour about the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old underwent an unknown procedure late Monday following advice from medicals that treatment was 'essential', according to Telegram channel General SVR which claims to be getting information from inside the Kremlin.
HEALTH
The US Sun

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE: Evil Putin sends troops on HORRIFIC ‘hunt-to-kill missions’ to purge top Ukrainian officials

VLADIMIR Putin has sent murderous Russian troops on missions to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country. According to the police chief in the Luhansk region of the Donbas, regional leaders are said to be constantly on the move to avoid death squads reminiscent of the ‘Red Terror’ carried out by Bolsheviks after FirstWorld War.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

66K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy