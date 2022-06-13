ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynonna Judd Honors Late Mom Naomi With Surprise Performance at CMA Fest

Cover picture for the articleWynonna Judd gave fans a surprise when she attended the 2022 CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, and joined Carly Pearce on stage to pay homage to her late mother, Naomi Judd. Before Wynonna, 58, graced the audience, Pearce, 32, introduced her by talking about the family's singing group The Judds and...

Click here to read the full article. Wynonna Judd surprised the crowd with an appearance at the CMA Festival in an all-black ensemble. Fans were delighted to see the megastar sing, looking as vibrant and joyful as ever, especially with the recent passing of her mother, Naomi Judd. Known for her rebellious style, Wynonna Judd finds a way each time to recreate the color black. In past red carpet appearances, she’s worn corsets and all-lace outfits, with a very Edwardian essence to them, showing how dynamic she can be with the dark shade. For her CMA Festival performance, Judd went with a...
