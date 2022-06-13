ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does This TikTok-Famous Primer Live Up To The Hype? An Investigation.

By Karina Hoshikawa
Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of really good, really affordable beauty products out there. However, not all of them can say they boast over 27,000 reviews online, but e.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer can. The innovative makeup primer launched back in late 2018 but is hotter than ever thanks to a...

I Tried TikTok’s Homemade Skin Tint & It Made Me Glow

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. If you're not keen on wearing makeup in hot weather but still want a little bit of coverage, it's likely you've ditched your foundation for a tinted moisturiser, serum foundation or skin tint. They're lightweight, easy to apply and remove, and provide a sheer wash of colour that still looks like skin.
Yuna’s Cool & Style-Centric Beauty Routine

If you don't know Yuna, she's an easy add to your chill-summer Spotify playlist or, at the very least, an IG follow. The Malaysian singer has a new project, "Y2", and more than having the voice of a gentle and relaxed kind of pop star, Yuna has style and a unique POV on fashion, beauty, and creativity that blends both her Islamic faith into her modern L.A. lifestyle.
This Cooling Hemp Skin-Care Line Is A Hot-Weather Hack

Chances are your skin-care routine will need to adjust to the extreme heat and sun exposure during peak summertime. For me, it means swapping out heavy creams for more lightweight formulas or opting for products with skin-cooling ingredients — and I just so happened to find the holy grail of hydrating hot-weather products at Hey Bud. The Australian skin-care brand is most notable for using hemp seed oil as a consistent ingredient in its lineup, which not only helps relieve conditions like dermatitis and psoriasis but also aids in collagen production, thanks to the oil's high levels of omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids. (If you'd like to try Hey Bud products for yourself, the brand is offering R29 readers an exclusive 15% off sitewide with the code REFINERY29 through 11/7/2022.)
Can You Be Both Luminous And Matte? Huda Kattan Shows Us How

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Beauty lovers everywhere, it’s time to celebrate! Today,...
Wake Up!!! The New Beyoncé Album Is Coming

If you thought your Thursday morning was off to a productive start, think again. Nine years after the Beyoncé album drop that literally broke the internet — self-titled, we speak your name — Queen Bey has our timelines in a fever pitch once again with the announcement of her long-awaited seventh studio album. And from the uncharacteristic advance warning and details she’s sharing about this project, it looks like it’s going to be a big one. Prepare yourself.
The Concerning Reason Why Experts Don’t Like This SPF

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Gone are the days when sunscreen was an...
These Reusable Travel Capsules Are The First Thing I Pack — No Matter What

As both a Virgo and anxiety-ridden cutie, routines have, and probably always will be, a really (really, really, really) important for my mental health. But as fun as traveling is, there's one downside — and that's maintaining a sense of consistency. With varying time zones, unpredictable delays, and the fact that I'm not, you know, at home, I often crave stability in even the smallest aspects of my life. That's where Cadence comes in. The sustainable startup specializes in one thing and one thing only: endlessly reusable, modular, magnetic capsules that render anything from 10-step skin-care routines to vitamin regimens travel-friendly. And dear reader, I'm not exaggerating when I say Cadence is my No. 1 MVP travel item. In fact, it's so important to me that it is literally the first item that goes in my luggage whenever I pack for a trip.
A Guide To Festival Fashion For Plus-Size Baddies

Pulling out all the stops for festival fashion is a tale as old as time (or at least as old as the indie sleaze era) and as social media has grown, so has our need to show off sparkly, showstopping outfits while jumping from stage to stage in random fields and parks. Unfortunately for us plus-size attendees, some of the best festival looks flogged on fast fashion sites either don’t come in our size or would get us arrested if we tried to wear them.
A Curated Edit Of The Best EOFY Fashion Sales

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Given we've spent our last two winters in...
5 Uniqlo Basics To Keep In Your Summer Style Rotation

Open your closet and take a step back. If the questions "What do I wear?" or "Did I have that on last week?" are lingering in the back of your mind, we feel you. Yearning for a seasonal fashion refresh is understandable — even if our bank accounts say otherwise. Luckily, rebuilding a summer wardrobe from top to bottom isn't the only solution to this style conundrum; sometimes you just need one or two new foundational pieces to pull a fresh look together. Allow us to point you in the direction of Uniqlo, a trusty reader-favorite retailer known for its affordably priced and high-quality basics. For instance, you can easily find under-$50 staples like breathable flare dresses, perfectly cut cotton T-shirts, and effortless linen shorts — all available in a wide range of sizes (from XXS to XXL) and kaleidoscopic colorways (black and off-white are, of course, a given). Below, browse five excellent Uniqlo basics we deem more than worth keeping in your style rotation as summer-outfit building blocks. (The shimmering accessories and fashionable handbags can wait.)
Our Favorite Summer Dresses: R29 Editors’ Picks 2022

The sun's out to play, and the carousel of one-and-done outfits is in motion. Dresses are likely the choice, and we're on board with that. Who doesn't love a cheerful frock or the airiness of a loose house dress? R29 editors adore the flexible piece so much that they've come to share their favorite summer dresses of 2022 with you lovely people. The silky LBD of your dreams or vibrant party dress could be around the corner.
You’ve Heard Of Clean Makeup. Now The Clean Manicure Is Here

By now you've probably seen the 'clean girl' makeup trend all over TikTok. With an enormous 783.8 million views and counting, the beauty movement consists of a mix of neutral shades on glowing skin, lending a highly sculpted yet barely there finish. With so many beauty enthusiasts giving the easy, natural makeup vibe a go ahead of summer, it didn't take long for the trend to make its way onto our nails.
These Athleta Pieces Are Perfect For Summering In The Mountains

This past weekend I got my Zen on among the trees in the beautiful Catskill Mountains of upstate New York. I spent the weekend donning Athleta’s wide range of activewear and casual clothing, although I’m no stranger to Athleta’s top-notch offerings. From reviewing plus-size activewear pieces to chatting with Alicia Keys about her collaboration with the brand, I’m on record as a fan of its super-comfortable, size-inclusive apparel. So when Athleta invited me on a weekend getaway to Piaule Catskills with forager-led trail hikes, Michelin-starred delicacies, falconry workshops, and astrology readings, I was obviously excited–especially to try some of its latest apparel launches. From the crispiest linen to the most butter-soft yoga pants, I got to test out some of Athleta’s new bestselling pieces IRL all weekend long.
8 Chic Rugs Under $300 To Bring Your Space Together

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. A good rug can unify a space. It...
8 Women Share What It’s Really Like Living Alone

Of all the dreams we’ve been sold through film and television depictions of adulthood, living alone in a great, Big City apartment has to be the most flawed. From Carrie Bradshaw’s massive studio on a freelancer’s salary to Holly Golightly’s Brownstone abode, the misconception that a place of our own was simply part of growing up, a right of passage that we were entitled to, was quickly shattered when we reached adulthood. With the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Australia costing between $400-550 minimum, it’s not quite as realistic as it seemed when we were younger.
Headgear Is The Secret To A Perfect Outfit

Checking Out is a new shopping column straight from the cart of Simone Oliver, Refinery29’s global EIC. She wears many hats (all of them stylish), and she's always got an inspiring, wish-worthy list on deck. Watch this space for monthly market musings from Simone (and sometimes a special guest). These aren’t just editor’s picks — they’re THEE editor’s picks.
Hidden Gems: The Underrated Movies To Watch If You’ve Streamed It All

If you've ever agitatedly switched from tab to tab, searching the multitude of streaming services for something to watch, you're in good company. I embarrassingly allocate a lot of my monthly funds into entertainment subscription platforms — Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV — you name it, I've got it.
The Under-$100 Items R29 Shopping Editors Bought In May

Annnd, we're back. The R29 Shopping team has returned with another splendid assortment of our under-$100 favorites. If April was all about home decor and timeless attire, May is all about kitchen basics, beauty products, and self-care. Close your browser's 20 shopping tabs aside and trust the team that lives by the motto "shop till you drop."
