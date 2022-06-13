ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla Gets Indonesia Invite To Set Up Massive EV Factory: Report

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jb6ay_0g8sxgur00

Tesla, Inc. TSLA has reportedly received an invite from Indonesia to add to its list of growing factories across the world.

What Happened: Indonesia has asked Tesla to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant near Batang Regence in the Central Java province, Teslarati reported, citing Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia's Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister.

The proposed plant will likely have an annual production capacity of 500,000 cars, possibly powered by renewable sources, the report said.

A state-owned corporation named PT Geo Dipa Energi runs geothermal plants in Batang Regency, the report said. The minister reportedly told lawmakers how Tesla could use the company's output to power its plant. Tesla has also shown interest in North Kalimantan Green Industrial Park, which relies on hydro and solar power, he added.

Why It Matters: Luhut reportedly suggested that Indonesia wants to be a producer of Tesla vehicles and not merely a distributor.

In mid-May, Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk met with Indonesian Prime Minister Joko Widodo at the SpaceX rocket production site in Boca Chica, Texas. Widodo reportedly invited Musk to visit his country, and Musk replied that he hopes to come over in November.

The southeast Asian country is known for its mineral resources, which could come in handy for Tesla for manufacturing batteries.

Price Action: Tesla shares ended Friday's session down 3.12% at $696.69, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joko Widodo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Tsla#Indonesian#Spacex#Asian
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
Interesting Engineering

Tesla could have a working humanoid robot by September 2022, says Elon Musk

Recently, Elon Musk tweeted that the Tesla AI Day was postponed to September 30 from August 19, in the hopes of unveiling a "working" Optimus prototype. It's a downer for Musk enthusiasts, but with enough faith and money, something is bound to come barrelling out of Tesla's assembly line. But not everyone agrees it will come this year, or even function properly for years — much like other Tesla products with ambitious timelines.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Changes Course: Warns Of Huge Delivery Wave Ahead

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hoped to ease the ridiculousness that comes at the end of each quarter for Tesla and its employees. However, he may not have expected the closures at Giga Shanghai, and, like most automakers, Tesla is working hard to battle against the chip shortage and supply chain constraints.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
50K+
Followers
141K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy