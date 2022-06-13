Rebel Wilson flaunts her new girlfriend to the world: '#loveislove'

A woman decided to get a tattoo of her grandparents' names and their reactions to it is one of the most wholesome things you'll come across today. Agustina Wetzel, from Argentina, is very close to her grandparents, Marcos, 92, and Celoy, 89, and wanted to permanently honor their presence in her life. Not only did she have their names tattooed on her, but she got it done in their own handwriting. Her grandparents were overwhelmed and both fought back tears as she showed them the tribute. The heartfelt reaction of Wetzel's grandparents immediately went viral, garnering more than 2.1 million views and 150,000 likes. She shared the video on Twitter and captioned it: "I asked my grandparents to write their names for me 'for a practical project at the university' but in reality, they were to tattoo them on me, and I will keep their reaction forever."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 HOURS AGO