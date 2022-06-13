ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson flaunts her new girlfriend to the world: '#loveislove'

Upworthy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebel Wilson has a new love in her life. On Thursday, the "Pitch Perfect" star shared a photo of herself smiling alongside her girlfriend Ramona Agruma in an Instagram post captioned: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a...

scoop.upworthy.com

Comments / 0

Rebel Wilson
Upworthy

Dave Bautista minces no words in loving tribute to his 'loud and proud' lesbian mom for Pride Month

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has a very special message for his mother, Donna Raye, and the rest of the LGBTQ+ community, this Pride Month. In a post shared to Instagram over the weekend, the star—who has appeared in several big Hollywood projects of the likes of "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Army of the Dead" and "Dune"—sported a rainbow-emblazoned blue T-shirt that read "Be You" across the chest. Captioning the photograph, the 53-year-old wrote: "I was always proud of who my mom was because she was always proud of who she was. In your face, f**k you if you don’t like it, unapologetically loud and proud. And her son paid attention. BE LOUD, BE PROUD, BE YOU."
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Men are loving their pearls and the new fashion trend is here to stay

Many high-profile men are breaking gender stereotypes by adorning pearls. From necklaces to bracelets and rings to earrings, celebrities including rappers, baseball players, musicians and actors are wearing pearls. The past year has seen pearls become a huge trend among men in different settings and many believe the trend is here to stay. Drake and Harry Styles have been seen sporting pearls. Models on runways have also been seen wearing them often. So have baseball players, especially Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants. Fashion experts say it is a sign of the evolution of the fashion industry and its embrace of gender fluidity, reported CNN.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Suits Up for Date Night in Hourglass-Fit Balenciaga High-Low Style

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey is a bonafide expert at off-duty style. For proof, just peep the 25-year-old model’s recent baseball hat and blazer look for a sushi “date night” with a friend. The daughter of Steve Harvey shared a video of the moment with her fans on TikTok on Wednesday. For the girls’ night outing, Harvey wore a gray Balenciaga Prince of Wales blazer with a black checkered design. The chic double-breasted jacket features the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Upworthy

Grandparents get very emotional after girl reveals she tattooed their names in their handwriting

A woman decided to get a tattoo of her grandparents' names and their reactions to it is one of the most wholesome things you'll come across today. Agustina Wetzel, from Argentina, is very close to her grandparents, Marcos, 92, and Celoy, 89, and wanted to permanently honor their presence in her life. Not only did she have their names tattooed on her, but she got it done in their own handwriting. Her grandparents were overwhelmed and both fought back tears as she showed them the tribute. The heartfelt reaction of Wetzel's grandparents immediately went viral, garnering more than 2.1 million views and 150,000 likes. She shared the video on Twitter and captioned it: "I asked my grandparents to write their names for me 'for a practical project at the university' but in reality, they were to tattoo them on me, and I will keep their reaction forever."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

People cheer woman who decided to skip cousin's wedding as maid of honor after weight loss ultimatum

A woman on Twitter has sparked outrage online after revealing the superficial reason behind her closest cousin not asking her to be the maid of honor at her wedding. Olive Chiemerie of Nigeria took to the microblogging platform earlier this month to share how her soon-to-be-married cousin had given her an ultimatum: lose weight or she won't be considered for the role of a maid of honor at her wedding. To the internet's satisfaction, Chiemerie decided not to give in to the fatphobic demand and has instead decided to skip the wedding altogether.
WEIGHT LOSS

