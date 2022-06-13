Boris Johnson says NI protocol bill a ‘trivial set of adjustments’ as over half of assembly members reject it in ‘strongest terms’– live

3.12pm BST

52 out of 90 members of Northern Ireland assembly sign letter rejecting protocol bill 'in strongest possible terms'

A majority of MLAs (members of the legislative assembly) in Northern Ireland have signed an open letter to Boris Johnson saying that they reject “in the strongest possible terms” his “reckless” Northern Ireland protocol bill.

Michelle O’Neill , the Sinn Féin leader in Northern Ireland and first minister elect (assuming power sharing ever resumes) has the lead signature on the letter which has been signed by all 27 Sinn Féin MLAs, as well as the 17 Alliance party MLAs and eight from the SDLP. They account for 52 of the 90 members of the assembly (58%).

Here are their main arguments.

A majority of MLAs, and a majority of people in Northern Ireland, are opposed to the government bill, the MLAs say. They say:

Our parties collectively represent a majority inside the Northern Ireland assembly and received a majority of votes cast in the recent assembly election. We reject in the strongest possible terms your government’s reckless new protocol legislation, which flies in the face of the expressed wishes of not just most businesses, but most people in Northern Ireland.

The protocol is the only option available to protect Northern Ireland from the worst aspects of Brexit, the MLAs say. They say:

The protocol is itself a product of the hard Brexit you personally championed and a withdrawal deal you personally signed. Whilst not ideal, the protocol currently represents the only available protections for Northern Ireland from the worst impacts of that hard Brexit. The protocol also offers clear economic advantages to our region, and the opportunity for unique access to two major markets. The fact that you have removed this advantage from businesses in Great Britain, at a clear economic cost, does not justify doing the same to businesses in Northern Ireland.

The MLAs say it is “deeply frustrating” that their support for changes to the protocol has been presented by the government as support for its bill. It is not, they say. They say they just want “smooth implementation” of the protocol, and that the EU has shown it would agree to changes to facilitate this. (When Liz Truss announced plans for the bill last month, she claimed 78% of people in Northern Ireland wanted the protocol changed. But that figure was arguably misleading because around half of that group only want relatively minor changes , of the kind backed by the Sinn Féin/Alliance/SDLP MLAs - not the kind of change proposed by Truss.)

The MLAs reject Boris Johnson’s claim that he is acting to protect the Good Friday agreement . They say:

Finally, we strongly reject your continued claim to be protecting the Good Friday agreement as your government works to destabilise our region. To complain the protocol lacks cross-community consent, while ignoring the fact that Brexit itself – let alone hard Brexit - lacks even basic majority consent here, is a grotesque act of political distortion. Your claims to be acting to protect our institutions is as much a fabrication as the Brexit campaign claims you made in 2016.

Here is the full text of the letter.

1.56pm BST

End of mass Covid testing largely explains figures showing economy shrinking in April, No 10 says

Here are the key points from the Downing Street lobby briefing.

No 10 says the shrinking of the economy in April was largely explained by the end of mass Covid testing. That “significantly impacted” on the GDP figures, the PM’s spokesperson said. He went on:

When we exclude the falling numbers of Covid tests, the rest of the economy saw positive growth of 0.1% in April. So we are focused on growing the economy to reduce the cost of living and we will continue to work to create the conditions for economic growth.

The ONS report on the growth figures backs up this claim. It says:

Human health and social work activities fell by 5.6% in April 2022, and this was the main negative contributor to April’s fall in services (detracting 0.5 percentage points as shown in figure 3). The driver of this fall was human health activities, which fell by 7.6%. This largely reflects the significant reduction in the coronavirus (Covid-19) NHS Test and Trace activity following changes to testing policies across the UK, particularly the changes to the Covid-19 testing policy in England from April .

The spokesperson claimed the economy had “strong foundations”.

The spokesperson insisted that Brexit would be “a boon to the UK economy in the long term”. Asked about claims that Brexit has contributed to the UK’s poor growth, the spokesperson said it was “too early to pass judgment” on the impact of Brexit, particularly given the effects of the pandemic. He went on:

We are confident that the opportunities Brexit provides will be a boon to the UK economy in the long term.

So far, most of the evidence clearly shows that Brexit has been bad for the British economy . Jonathan Portes and Mathias Wosyka , from the UK in a Changing Europe thinktank, published a very fair assessment in the Observer yesterday.

The spokesperson said there were “no plans” for a further cut in fuel duty.

The spokesperson said Boris Johnson had “nothing but respect and admiration” for Prince Charles. He said:

The prime minister has nothing but respect and admiration for the Prince of Wales, who’s spoken out on a number of issues, not least the environment.

The spokesperson was asked about Johnson’s response to reports that the prince thinks the policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda is “appallling”. The spokesperson said Johnson dealt with this in his LBC interview this morning. (See 9.58am.)

1.31pm BST

Maroš Šefčovič , the European Commission vice-president who leads for the EU in Brexit talks with the UK, posted this on Twitter this morning after speaking to Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, about the Northern Ireland protocol bill. It will be “damaging to mutual trust and a formula for uncertainty”, he says.

1.20pm BST

There are two urgent questions in the Commons this afternoon at 3.30pm; the first, tabled by Labour, is on the growth figures; and the second, tabled by the SNP, is on the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.

After they are over, at around 5pm, George Eustice, the environment secretary, will make a statement about the food strategy.

1.14pm BST

Starmer says NI protocol issue will have to be resolved with EU and government bill will make deal harder

Speaking to the media in Wakefield, where he is campaigning ahead of next week’s byelection, Keir Starmer also said that the Northern Ireland protocol bill being published today would reduce, not increase, the chances of an agreement with the EU on changes to the protocol that might improve the way it operates. Starmer said:

I think the answer to this is to accept there are some problems in the way the protocol works but they can be resolved around the negotiating table with statecraft, with guile, with trust. Unfortunately, we don’t have those in the current prime minister. They won’t be resolved with legislation that breaches international law and that, frankly, will impede the negotiations that, in the end, will be needed to settle this. So the government is going down the wrong track here.

The UK government wants to legislate to allow it to change the operation of the protocol unilaterally, but ministers have also hinted that they think there is a chance of the threat of legislation leading to the EU taking a more flexible approach in talks, which could lead to an agreement.

1.04pm BST

Starmer says figures showing economy shrinking should be 'real cause for concern'

Keir Starmer has said today’s growth figures, showing the economy contracting in April as well as in March , should be a “real cause for concern” for people. He explained:

I think these latest figures are going to be a real cause for concern for millions of people who are struggling already to pay their bills, so this is a very gloomy forecast. And it’s not new. We’ve had low growth in our economy for 12 years - the entire period of this Conservative government. We’ve had low growth and high taxes and it’s that combination that is really punishing people across the country. What we need is a plan to get the economy going - investment in the right places, cutting those taxes, the emergency budget that we’ve been calling for.

Keir Starmer speaking to the media in Wakefield. Photograph: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

12.57pm BST

Micheál Martin , the taoiseach (Irish PM), has dismissed Boris Johnson’s claim that the Northern Ireland protocol amounts to a “relatively trivial set of adjustments” (see 9.58am) , Gavan Reilly from Virgin Media News reports.

12.40pm BST

DUP says publication of government bill on its own not enough to assuage its concerns about Northern Ireland protocol

The UK government hopes that its legislation allowing large parts of the Northern Ireland protocol to be abandoned will satisfy the DUP, which is calling for the protocol to be replaced. The DUP is refusing to allow the power-sharing executive at Stormont to resume until it gets its way, and it is not even allowing the Northern Ireland assembly to elect a new Speaker. Without a Speaker, the assembly cannot function.

But the DUP MP Sammy Wilson told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster this morning that the publication of the bill by itself would not be enough to assuage its concerns about the protocol. He explained:

Firstly, we have to see the legislation in its final form. Secondly, what we see today will not necessarily be what comes through the process in the House of Commons and House of Lords. It is always subject to amendment and that will be very important before we can give our support to it. Thirdly, it is enabling legislation. It states that ministers will do certain things, but we don’t know what those things are because they come in subsequent legislation. We are at the first stage; we are pleased that the government at least is recognising there is an issue, that they are bringing forward legislation in the face of the EU’s intransigence to deal with the problems.

Sammy Wilson. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA

12.20pm BST

Boris Johnson helping to select broccoli for packing during his visit to Southern England Farms Ltd in Hayle, Cornwall, this morning. Photograph: Justin Tallis/PA

12.19pm BST

Petrol companies face inquiry by CMA into whether fuel duty cut being passed on to customers

The Competition and Markets Authority has announced it will conduct a “short and focused review of the market” for the sale of road fuel, PA Media reports. This is in response to a request from Kwasi Kwarteng , the business secretary, who wrote that people were “rightly frustrated” the 5p per litre cut in fuel duty implemented in March has not stopped pump prices from soaring.

In a letter to Kwarteng this morning, Andrea Coscelli, the CMA chief executive, saidL

High road fuel prices are causing significant concern for the millions of consumers and businesses who rely on being able to afford to fill up their vehicles. As you note, global factors, including the war in Ukraine, have been the principal driver of recent trends. But if competition is not working well in the retail fuel market, pump prices will be even higher than they need to be. With that in mind, the CMA will, as you request, carry out a short and focused review of the market, and provide advice to government on steps that might be taken to improve outcomes for consumers across the UK.

In his own letter to the CMA on Saturday requesting an investigation Kwarteng said :

Unique circumstances globally, including Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and economies unlocking after Covid, have pushed pump prices up to unprecedented levels. We have taken action to support motorists by cutting fuel duty for petrol and diesel in a £5bn package. Despite this action, there remains widespread concern about the pace of the increase in prices at the forecourt and, that prices may not fall as much or as fast as they rise. The British people are rightly frustrated that the £5bn package does not always appear to have been passed through to forecourt prices and that in some towns, prices remain higher than in similar, nearby towns.

12.06pm BST

The full judgment in Banks v Cadwalladr runs to 117 pages. The barrister Adam Wagner has tweeted the highlights.

12.01pm BST

Here is the full text of the judgment in the libel case launched by Aaron Banks, the Ukip donor who co-founded the Leave.EU campaign, against the Observer and Guardian journalist Carole Cadwalladr. Banks lost.

These are from Carole.

11.55am BST

Keir Starmer (right) meeting Labour supporters in Wakefield, where he is campaigning this morning ahead of next week’s byelection.

Photograph: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

11.53am BST

Nikki da Costa, a former director of legislative affairs under Theresa May and Boris Johnson at No 10, has posted a thread on Twitter explaining what she thinks will happen when the Northern Ireland protocol bill starts its progression through parliament. She thinks the government is in a stronger position than people think, and that the bill could clear the Commons before the summer recess.

After that the bill will go to the Lords, where opposition to the bill will be much more intense.

11.44am BST

Irish foreign minister says UK has chosen to 'deliberately ratchet up tension' with EU with plan to ignore international law

As sure as the sun rose over the Irish Sea this morning political leaders in Dublin and Belfast lambasted the UK government’s plans for the protocol.

After speaking with Liz Truss on Monday Simon Coveney, Ireland’s foreign minister, accused the UK of intentionally stoking tension with the EU. Even stronger language is expected after the legislation is published.

Michelle O’Neill , Sinn Féin’s leader in Northern Ireland and the putative first minister, said Tory in-fighting was damaging the region.

The Alliance and SDLP also accused the UK government of bad faith.

Sammy Wilson, the Democratic Unionist party (DUP) MP, told the BBC the party would take its time to review the legislation and not rush to restore power-sharing – a rebuff to Brandon Lewis, who urged the party to hasten back to Stormont.

11.37am BST

Starmer apologises for submitting declarations to Commons register of interests late

A spokesperson for Keir Starmer has issued this statement about the late declaration being investigated by the parliamentary commissioner for standards. (See 11.22am.)

Keir Starmer takes his declaration responsibilities very seriously and has already apologised for the fact that administrative errors in his office have led to a small number of late declarations. The standards commissioner has asked for more information which we are happy to provide.

It is not particularly unusual for MPs to be reprimanded for making declarations for the Commons register of members’ interests late. Starmer has a better record than Boris Johnson, who was repeatedly criticised for registering interests late before he became PM. In a report in 2019 the Commons standards committee noted Johnson’s “over-casual attitude towards obeying the rules of the house”.

11.22am BST

According to an update on the website of the parliamentary commissioner for standards , listing MPs being investigated over alleged breaches of the code of conduct for MPs, Keir Starmer is being investigated under two sections of the code.

As PA Media reports, the first matter under investigation is stated as: “Registration of interests under category 1 of the guide to the rules (Employment and earnings).” And the second: “Registration of interests under category 3 of the guide to the rules (Gifts, benefits and hospitality from UK sources).”

According to Labour party sources, these complaints refer to items that were declared, but that were declared late.

10.59am BST

As well as doing LBC, Boris Johnson gave interviews to other broadcasters during his visit to a farm in Cornwall this morning. Here are some of the other lines that emerged.

Johnson claimed that growth in the UK would rebound. Stressing that the UK had the fastest growth rate in the G7 last year, he said:

It’s true that other countries are now catching up and we’re seeing the effects of inflation around the world hitting this country as well as everywhere else. But if you look for instance at the the IMF data, the UK comes back at or near the top of the of the G7 league very quickly.

He claimed that the economy was in a much stronger position than it was at previous times of crisis. He said unemployment was low and the fundamentals of the economy were strong. He went on:

That’s so different from the economic crises I remember when I was younger in the 80s, in the 90s, millions of people ... told they were on the scrap heap because of mass unemployment. That was a total disaster, we’re in a different situation now, we’ve got an inflationary price bump that we got to get through ... I think we’ll get through it very strongly indeed.

He said he always expected the Rwanda deportation policy to encounter “a lot of teething problems”.

He defended the government’s decision not accept the recommendation from Henry Dimbleby, its lead adviser on food issues, for sugar and salt taxes. Commenting on the food strategy being published today, Johnson said:

What we don’t want to do right now is start whacking new taxes on [people] that will just push up the cost of food.

Johnson also claimed the food and drink industry was “voluntarily reducing the amount of sugar, the amount of salt very substantially”.

10.52am BST

Arron Banks loses libel action against reporter Carole Cadwalladr

The multimillionaire Brexit backer Arron Banks has lost his libel action against the Observer and Guardian journalist Carole Cadwalladr, which was criticised as an attack on free speech , my colleague Haroon Siddique reports.

10.43am BST

The SNP transport minister Jenny Gilruth and the former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale have married at a ceremony in Fife. The wedding took place at the Teasses Estate in Ceres on Saturday, the Courier reported. The couple said in July 2017 that they had been dating for around four months.

Dugdale tweeted a link to the story this morning.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, is among those sending their congratulations.

10.37am BST

The UK must “embrace new technologies” if it wants to succeed in the future, Rishi Sunak , the chancellor, said this morning. Speaking at the opening of London Tech Week he said:

What really matters for economic success is innovation. If we want our country to succeed we need to do what we’ve always done, and embrace new technologies and the people and culture that create them. No serious analysis of our prospects could conclude anything different. Because if we get this right, if we back our capital, people and ideas, if we can encourage that incredible spirit that I see everywhere in this country, then we can be confident that Britain stands on the cusp of a new era of innovation and change.

10.22am BST

In the past the Liberal Democrats were a party that generally favoured higher levels of taxation than the Conservatives did. But recently they have been attacking the Tories for not backing tax cuts, and Ed Davey , the Lib Dem leader, issued this statement after Boris Johnson ruled out further tax cuts now in his LBC interview. (See 9.58am.) Davey said:

All we got from Boris Johnson this morning was more bluff and bluster and no actual plan to help people through this cost of living emergency. He could cut taxes now, helping households and the economy but instead he just sits on his hands. Instead of cutting taxes - in the middle of this crisis chooses to raises them, something struggling families and pensioners will never forgive him for.

In particular the Lib Dems are calling for VAT to be cut.

Ed Davey (right) campaigning in the Tiverton and Honiton byelection last week.

Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA

10.14am BST

Boris Johnson with vegetable pickers harvesting courgettes during a visit to Southern England Farms Ltd in Hayle in Cornwall this morning. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

10.09am BST

Peter Foster from the Financial Times has a good thread on Twitter explaining quite how far-reaching the Northern Ireland protocol bill will be. It starts here.

Foster also argues that the bill is bound to fail.

9.58am BST

Johnson claims bill to let UK abandon most of Northern Ireland protocol 'relatively trivial set of adjustments'

Here is a summary and analysis of the main points from Boris Johnson’s LBC interview.

Johnson claimed that the Northern Ireland protocol bill being published today proposed “a relatively trivial set of adjustments in the grand scheme of things”. Opposition parties, and some Tories, argue that the plan to allow the UK to unilaterally ignore most of the protocol - an agreement with the EU - would be in breach of international law. Johnson was asked about a note circulating among Tory MPs saying the bill breaks international law.

Asked to accept the bill was doomed to fail because of the extent of opposition to it, Johnson refused to accept that. He went on:

What we have to respect, and this is the crucial thing, is the balance and the symmetry of the Belfast/Good Friday agreement. We have to understand there are two traditions in Northern Ireland, broadly two ways of looking at the border issues, and one community at the moment feels very, very estranged from the way things are operating and very alienated. And we have just got to fix that. And it is relatively simple to do it. It’s a bureaucratic change that needs to be made. Frankly, it’s a relatively trivial set of adjustments in the grand scheme of things.

Johnson refused to accept that the bill broke international law. Asked if he agreed that it did, he replied:

I disagree with that, and I tell you why. I think our higher and prior legal as commitment as a country is to the Belfast/Good Friday agreement, to the balance and stability of that agreement, and that means respecting [the concerns of unionists].

This is an argument that Johnson has used before. But if the Good Friday agreement takes precedence over the Northern Ireland protocol, because it came first, perhaps it should take precedence over Brexit too, which also came later and which has also been hard to square with the 1998 agreement that has formed the basis of peace in Northern Ireland?

Johnson said that, if the EU responded to the UK unilaterally abandoning large parts of the NI protocol by starting a trade war, that would be a “gross, gross over-reaction”. Asked about the prospect of a trade war happening, he replied:

I think that would be a gross, gross over-reaction. All we’re trying to do is simplify things, to actually to remove barriers to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. How perverse, how preposterous ... to be introducing further restrictions on trade when all we’re trying to do is have some bureaucratic simplifications between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Johnson brushed aside claims from Prince Charles deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda is “appalling”. At the weekend it emerged that Charles has said this about the policy in private. Clarence House has not denied that this is what he thinks, but it has said that he is politically neutral, and that it won’t comment on private conversations. Asked about Charles’s views, Johnson replied:

I think that most people can see that the criminal gangs .... they need to be stopped. That model needs to be frustrated.

Asked again if Charles was wrong, Johnson replied:

Let me put it this way, what I don’t think we should support is continued activity by criminal gangs.

Johnson stressed that there were legal options for people wanting to come to the UK. Explaining the need to break the business model of the people smugglers putting migrants on small boats to cross the Channel, he said those boats were very dangerous, and the people were breaking the law. He went on:

What it does is it undermines everybody who’s coming here legally, and it undermines people who support immigration, who want people to come here legally and to be integrated properly.

Johnson said that the workers he met on a farm in Cornwall this morning (see 8.40am) had come from all over the world. “But they come here legally,” he said. “They do it properly. They’re not they’re not controlled by criminal gangs. And that is what we want to see.”

Since Johnson was fined for breaking lockdown rules in No 10, he has not been in the best position to complain about others breaking the law. But a more substantial objection to this argument is that the seasonal agricultural workers scheme used by the farm workers Johnson met this morning would be no use to the women and children crossing the Channel because they are seeking asylum in the UK, not a summer labouring job.

Johnson said the government had always expected “very active lawyers” to challenge the Rwanda policy. But he also claimed he had “utmost respect for the legal profession”. This meant that, by Johnson’s standards, this was a relatively benign reference to immigration lawyers. In the past he has accused them of being politically motivated.

Johnson implied that he was opposed to implementing further tax cuts now . Asked about the claim by Gerard Lyons , the economist who advised Johnson when he was London mayor, that Johnson should be cutting income tax instead of listening to the Treasury (which is opposed to this now), Johnson replied:

[Lyons] will understand that we’re bringing in tax cuts as fast as we can. But what we’ve also got to do is look after people in a tough time ... I understand that we need to bear down on taxation, and we certainly will. But we’ve got an inflationary spike that we’ve got to get through right now, looking after people as we go through that. And that is what we’re going to do.

Johnson seemed to be arguing that he could not implement further tax cuts now because the government needed to fund the measures announced to help people with the cost of living. He may also have been implying that cutting income tax now would be inflationary.

Boris Johnson visiting Southern England Farms Ltd in Hayle in Cornwall this morning. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

9.09am BST

From my colleague Peter Walker

9.04am BST

I’m not sure that was really worth the early start. The main takeaway from the interview is that the government still has a lot more to do to improve mobile phone coverage in Cornwall. At times the prime minister was barely audible. If it had been an interview with anyone else, Nick Ferrari would have given up and told him to call back on a landline.

I’ll post a summary soon.

9.00am BST

Q: When will you cut taxes?

Johnson says the effective national insurance cut next month (because the threshold is rising).

He says 8 million of the most vulnerable households are getting £1,200.

He understands the need to bear down on taxation. But they have an inflationary spike they need to get through now.

And that’s it. The interview is over.

8.57am BST

Johnson says it would be 'gross over-reaction' if EU responded to UK abandoning NI protocol by starting trade war

Q: Your Northern Ireland protocol plan is holed below the water line because it has so much opposition in your party, isn’t it?

Johnson says the government needs to resolve the problems with the protocol.

Q: But it is against international law.

Johnson says he does not accept that.

Q: The CBI says it could trigger a trade war with the EU.

Johnson says that would be a “gross over-reaction”.

8.54am BST

Johnson dismisses claim from Prince Charles that his Rwanda deportation plan for asylum seekers is 'appalling'

Q: If only one person is on the flight to Rwanda tomorrow, would that justify the flight?

Johnson says it is important the the people traffickers realise their business model is no longer viable.

Q: But you are failing to deport them. There could be fewer than 10 people on the plane.

Johnson said they always knew there would be legal challenges. There are active lawyers in the field. He has respect for the legal profession, he says. But the government needs to break the business model.

These people are offering migrants false hope.

Q: Prince Charles says this is appalling. The archbishop of Canterbury says this is against the judgment of god. How come you know better?

Johnson claims most people can see the case for disrupting the business model.

Q: So you are saying Prince Charles is wrong?

Johnson says we should not continuing activity by criminal gangs. They are putting people on frail boats. And it undermines people coming to the UK legally.

He says the farm he is on has labourers from all over the world, who have come to the UK legally.

8.50am BST

Boris Johnson interviewed by LBC

Boris Johnson is now being interviewed.

He is describing his visit to a farm in Cornwall. He says it is one of the few places in the world that can produce vegetables all year round.

Q: Henry Dimbleby, your food adviser, says the plan does not achieve its key aims. So it’s a failure, isn’t it.

Johnson does not accept that. He thanks Dimbleby for his work.

He wants to encourage more domestic production, he says.

8.46am BST

Boris Johnson will be on LBC at 8.50am, we’re now told.

8.46am BST

GDP figures showing economy shrinking 'disappointing', says minister

George Eustice , the environment secretary, has been giving interviews this morning. He described today’s GDP figures as “disappointing”. He told BBC Breakfast:

As the world comes out of the pandemic there’s obviously a lot of global pressures, particularly inflation and obviously the events in Ukraine and that huge spike in gas prices is going to have a huge impact on the world economy. We’re starting to see that come through and obviously these are disappointing figures.

Here is my colleague Richard Partington ’s story about the figures.

8.40am BST

Boris Johnson has joined farm workers to pick courgettes on a vegetable farm in Cornwall as his new food strategy is launched, PA Media reports. PA says:

The prime minister is being shown how to look under the leaves, select the ready courgettes, twist and turn the vegetables and place them in crates at the back of a tractor moving slowly across the field. “Beautiful shiny courgettes,” he exclaimed. “They’re very prolific, aren’t they?” The prime minister was told to pick up the speed as he picked courgettes alongside a dozen farm workers. Wearing a hi-vis vest, Johnson chatted to the workers as he was shown how to pick the vegetables. After they told him they hailed from Tajikistan, Bulgaria, Lithuania and were speaking Russian, Johnson asked what the Russian word for courgette is. After he picked several vegetables, the farm worker showing him the ropes said: “Once you get used to it you can go a little faster.” Johnson drove a tractor slowly over a courgette field and was shown a modern vegetable planting machine on a Cornwall farm. The prime minister got into the cab and was shown how to operate the vehicle, moving it very slowly forward as courgette pickers followed behind, sorting the vegetables into crates at the back. The farmer then showed Johnson a machine capable of planting 150,000 plants a day, saying it is much more efficient than traditional planting techniques. “So you can plant a lot of cabbage,” the prime minister said, describing it as “unbelievable” and “fantastic”. He said his grandmother used to grow prize pumpkins, adding that some “exploded”.

Perhaps if all ministers put in a stint on a farm before work every morning that might help address the labour shortage in the industry. This is what the Commons environment committee said about the problem in a report earlier this year.

The food and farming sector has been suffering from acute labour shortages due principally to Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic. In August 2021, the number of vacancies was estimated to be 500,000 out of 4.1 million roles in the sector. We found clear evidence that labour shortages have badly affected the food and farming industry - threatening food security, the welfare of animals and the mental health of those working in the sector. Businesses have been badly hit, with the pig sector being particularly affected. The food sector is the UK’s largest manufacturing sector but faces permanent shrinkage if a failure to address its acute labour shortages leads to wage rises, price increases, reduced competitiveness and, ultimately, food production being exported abroad and increased imports.

Boris Johnson (centre) with farm manger Gordon Stokes as they look at courgette plants during a visit to Southern England Farms Ltd in Hayle in Cornwall. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

8.31am BST

Nick Ferrar i tells his LBC audience that they will be hearing from Boris Johnson “later in the show”.

8.30am BST

This is from Rachel Reeves , the shadow chancellor, on today’s GDP figures.

These figures will add to the worry families are still feeling about their own finances and the long-term health of our economy. They will also add to growing concern about abysmal growth and plummeting living standards under the Conservatives. Instead of properly addressing the structural weaknesses and insecurity they’ve created, all the Conservatives use are sticking plasters. Labour will create a stronger, more secure economy by boosting our energy security, supply chain security and business security.

8.27am BST

We were told to expect Boris Johnson on LBC at 8.20am. As often happens, he’s late. He was late, too, for his Good Morning Britain interview, but that time he had food poisoning as an excuse .

8.20am BST

Good morning. Boris Johnson is being interviewed by Nick Ferrari on LBC shortly. Johnson tends to grant interviews like this only reluctantly, and his last major intervention in the morning broadcast round – his interview with Susanna Reid on ITV’s Good Morning Britain last month – wasn’t a great success. But, a week after the no-confidence vote, Johnson is keen to show that his government has not run out of steam.

There is plenty for Ferrari to ask him about. The Northern Ireland protocol bill is being published today, and Archie Bland has a good preview in his First Edition briefing.

Ferrari may ask about data out this morning showing the size of the economy shrank in April . That means it has been contracting now for two months in a row.

The government is publishing its food strategy, which has been criticised by its lead adviser on food issues. We preview that here.

And, of course, the controversy about the plan to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda for the first time tomorrow continues, with two legal challenges still under way.

Here is the agenda for the day.

8.20am: Boris Johnson is interviewed on LBC.

10am: The court of appeal hears an appeal against the high court decision on Friday to allow the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda. In a related move, Asylum Aid launches a fresh attempt to get an injunction to stop the deportations at the high court at 2pm.

11.30am: Downing Street holds a lobby briefing.



Afternoon: Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, publishes the Northern Ireland protocol bill. Ministers do not normally make Commons statements to accompany the publication of a bill, but Truss is expected to record a clip for broadcasters .

4pm: Michael Gove, the levelling up secretary, gives a statement to the Commons levelling up committee about the levelling up bill.

I try to monitor the comments below the line (BTL) but it is impossible to read them all. If you have a direct question, do include "Andrew" in it somewhere and I'm more likely to find it. I do try to answer questions, and if they are of general interest, I will post the question and reply above the line (ATL), although I can't promise to do this for everyone.



If you want to attract my attention quickly, it is probably better to use Twitter. I'm on @AndrewSparrow .

Alternatively, you can email me at andrew.sparrow@theguardian.com