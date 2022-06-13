ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff wildfire forces evacuations, steadily grows

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sbYyV_0g8svkwp00

Evacuations are in effect in parts of northern Arizona as a wildfire about 6 miles (9 kilometers) north of Flagstaff steadily grew Sunday, authorities said.

Coconino National Forest officials said the Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout and had burned approximately 4,000-5,000 acres by late Sunday, pushing about 15 miles (24 kilometers).

In connection with the fire, Forest Service law enforcement said they have arrested and charged a 57-year-old man with natural resource violations. The cause of the wildfire wasn’t immediately known.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort and people living in the area of the west Schultz Pass Road must evacuate. People living in Doney Park and the area near Mt. Elden should be prepared.

Euelda King and her family evacuated their home for the second time this year because of wildfires. She hadn’t settled back in from a springtime blaze before leaving again Sunday, this time able to grab photographs and clothing she didn’t get earlier.

“Here we go again,” she said.

The family of 11 is planning to stay at the Navajo Nation casino, which is offering assistance to tribal members who evacuated.

The family was waiting in a parking lot ahead of road closure signs, watching smoke billow through the air and aircraft flying overhead.

“The winds are high, and I think they’re going to have a little bit of a battle with it,” King said.

Wind gusts were sweeping the smoke through Schultz Pass toward Doney Park and authorities said recreationists were being told to leave immediately, especially those in the Schultz Pass area.

The American Red Cross Arizona opened a shelter at Sinagua Middle School for residents who evacuated.

“With this thing going as fast as it is, it could get much closer, of course hoping it doesn’t,” King said.

Authorities said 13 engines, nine crews, six prevention patrol units, three bulldozers and one water tender were involved in the fighting the fire. An Incident Management Team is scheduled to arrive Monday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed U.S. Route 89. The department said in a Twitter post that there is no estimated time to reopen the road.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

June 15th Update for the Pipeline and Haywire Fire

The Type 1 Great Basin Incident Management Team (IMT) 2 has arrived at the Pipeline and Haywire fires, and is shadowing the Type 2 California Interagency IMT 15. The Type 1 team will assume command of the incident 6 a.m. Thursday. The Pipeline Fire is currently 22,888 acres with 31%...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
Coconino County, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Government
Coconino County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
fox10phoenix.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued for 10 Arizona counties

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Arizona, as temperatures in the Phoenix area could reach 112°F on Thursday. The warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. on June 16 and lasts through 8 p.m. The counties included in the warning...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Congressman calls for investigation into repeated utility outages in eastern Arizona

APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES (3TV/CBS 5) - A major development in the Frontier Communications failure in Apache and Navajo counties — a congressman has now called on the Arizona Attorney General to investigate the situation for possible negligence by Frontier because it left people in danger and unable to call 911 for days. And this isn’t the first time it has happened.
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

Powerful 'smoke twister' spotted in Arizona

The twister formed from smoke from the Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona, which has burned more than 20,000 acres so far. Hundreds of homes have been evacuated as more than 600 firefighters battle the blaze. According to local new outlets, the fire was allegedly started by a 57-year-old man who...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Snowbowl#Northern Arizona#Wildfire#Coconino National Forest#The Pipeline Fire#Forest Service#Coconino County Sheriff
KOLD-TV

Raspberry Fire starts in southern Arizona wilderness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are responding to a fire that broke out shortly before noon on Wednesday, June 14. The Coronado Forest is working to put out the Rapsberry Fire in the Chiricahua Wilderness. The fire was fueled by short grass, brush and timber. The fire was...
ENVIRONMENT
Lincoln Report

3 Great Beaches in Arizona

Looking to escape the heat this summer? Then head on down to one of Arizona's scenic beaches. Although the state is better known for its deserts and rock formations, it also boasts some lovely beaches that are perfect for cooling off and relaxing.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

The Independent

699K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy