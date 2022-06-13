NI protocol is ‘serious threat’ to Good Friday Agreement, George Eustice warns

George Eustice has warned the Northern Ireland protocol is a “serious threat” to the Good Friday Agreement.

The environment secretary was speaking amid reports that legislation could this week be introduced to override of the protocol.

“We have to make this Northern Ireland protocol work properly because at the moment it’s a serious threat to the Belfast Good Friday Agreement,” Mr Eustice said.

“We have to get a durable solution to this, we’ve been trying very hard with the European Union to get them to discuss, they’re refusing to even change their mandate.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.