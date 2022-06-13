ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will new gun regulations make it through Congress?

By ABC 17 News Team
 4 days ago
Democratic and Republican senators say they're working toward compromise on gun regulations after mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas led to calls for reform.

On Sunday, Senate negotiators said they had come to a bipartisan deal on a few gun safety measures. The agreement includes 10 Republican senators and would touch on enhanced background checks, red-flag laws, increased mental health funding and prohibit domestic abusers from owning guns.

But, even though an agreement has been announced, it isn't signed yet. Do you think Congress will pass some sort of gun law reform? Vote in the poll below.

Columbia, MO
