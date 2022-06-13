ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Heat Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 744 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holly Hill, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Moncks Corner, Saint George, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen, Harleyville, Bonneau, Reevesville, Smoaks, Cross, Northern Lake Moultrie, Old Santee Canal State Park, Eastern Lake Marion, Canadys and Pinopolis. This warning includes the following interstates: I-26 between mile markers 171 and 194. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 68 and 85. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Special Weather Statement issued for Burke by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Burke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Burke County through 545 PM EDT At 514 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sardis, or 10 miles southeast of Plant Vogtle, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sardis and Girard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, GA

